Songwriter receives award for most performed single

A SONGWRITER from Peppard has won an award for a hit single.

James Bell, whose professional name is Yami, co-wrote and sings on The Business by Tiësto.

Mr Bell, 29, won the songwriters and publishers of the most-

performed songs of the year category at the BMI awards held at the Savoy Hotel in London.

Other award winners included Ed Sheeran, who won song of the year for Bad Habits, and Ellie Goulding.

The Business reached No 3 in the UK singles chart and hit the top spot in nine other countries, including Hungary, the Czech Republic and Tiësto’s native Netherlands.

It was the first time Mr Bell had featured on a recording of one of his own songs and that one of his works had made the UK top 10.

He said: “It was a surprise to find out I was getting the award. I spent a great evening with friends and family and seeing artists I aspire to be like. I’ve gone to a lot of amazing events because of that song.

“It’s great to keep getting recognition but now I’m very focused on moving and making more great records. When you do well with one record, it makes you want to have a bunch of records that do well because you want to prove it’s not all you can do. It would be incredible if I do better than this.”

Mr Bell, who wore a Hugo Boss velvet navy jacket and bow-tie with matching tailored trousers from Los Angeles, was among about 100 people at the event.

He was accompanied by his partner Emma Rayburn, manager Emma J Marsh, mother Rebecca, who runs the children’s choir at All Saints’ Church in Peppard, and other songwriters and friends.

The Business, which came out in 2020, took him and his collaborators Tijs Verwest, Julia Karlsson and Anton Rundberg just two hours to write over lunch.

He was nominated for a Grammy and a BRIT Award in 2021 and received two platinum awards for reaching more than one million sales in Britain and the US. He has previously won a gold award for reaching half a million sales with A J Mitchell’s Slow Hands.

Mr Bell was about 22 when he started writing songs while still working in sales.

He was about 25 when he landed his first publishing deal and since then has written for a number of artists, including Ava Max, Lewis Blissett, TY Dolla Sign, Yungblud, Polo G, PrettyMuch, KSI and James Arthur.

Future projects include another collaboration with Tiëso, who is a DJ and record producer.

Mr Bell said: “I like the DJ stuff because it gives me the chance to use my vocals the way I demo it. It’s very different when you give people their song and they change the vocals and style to not exactly how you imagine it. But I still love it all.”

He hopes to record and release his own music soon.

“I keep delaying because I get excited writing for the people I’m working with,” he said. “The joy of this work is about trying different avenues.”