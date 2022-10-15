Shops won't pay for festive trees

SOME traders in Henley are refusing to take part in this year’s small Christmas tree scheme in protest at the cost.

They say they can’t afford it during the cost of living crisis, especially as the price has increased on last year.

However, other shopkeeepers say they are happy to pay as it’s important for the town to look festive in the run-up to Christmas.

The town council, which has run the tree scheme for years, says it has heavily subsidised the scheme to keep the price down.

Each year, it hires a contractor to put up the illuminated trees on the outside of shops and offices.

However, this year businesses have been asked to pay £60 for each 4ft tree, almost £10 more than last year.

The council says it has had to hire a new contractor as a result of issues with the lighting contractor last year so the cost went up to £120 plus VAT before its subsidy.

Laurence Morris, of Laurence Menswear in Duke Street, said: “I understand that prices go up but I think this increase is excessive and the trees are hugely expensive.

“As a small business, we have huge costs. We have energy costs going up, product costs have gone up, and yet everyone expects us to contribute.

“We contribute a lot in all sorts of different ways but when it comes to Christmas the danger is that the town will look — as it has in the past — half-heartedly done.”

Mr Morris added that it was unfair that independent businesses were charged the same amount as chain stores.

“It is not about the cost of the tree, it is the principle,” he said. “Can I afford £60 for a tree? Yes. Do I feel it is expensive? Yes.”

Marta Stoilova, of Moda in Pelle, a women’s shoe shop in Market Place, said she wouldn’t have a tree due to the cost. She said: “I need to look after my building myself, so why do I need to pay for a tree that they want me to put up?

“The rates are extortionate, which is why we don’t have many shops anymore. It is a shame because Henley used to be fabulous for shopping.

“Everything is increasing, I appreciate that, but at the same time we need to make some profit.

“I hope a lot of shops will follow our lead.”

Angelina Emmanuel, manager of Gail’s Bakery in Market Place, said: “In my opinion, it should be down to the council.

“It is their town and they should be the ones paying for its upkeep and how they want their town to look, not the businesses.

“We are here to provide a service for the town, which helps the council, so they should then give back.”

Gary Truman, of Henley Cycles in Duke Street, said: “We don’t have a Christmas tree as we don’t have a place to put it but I have never really seen why I need to pay for one. I have always thought that the council should pay for it themselves, particularly along here because we can’t put decorations up as it is too low for lorries.”

Bea Pearson, owner of Wild and Rust in Duke Street, said: “The price has increased and, like all other retailers, we will reflect as to whether we are able to afford it this year or not.”

But Erfan Hedayati, of Bijan’s Kitchen in Market Place, said: “It is only £10 more. In my opinion, it is not expensive. People will come in for the decorations which is good business.”

“Everything is increasing, £10 is nothing really. If you don’t have a Christmas tree, or anything, maybe customers will go somewhere else. For me, the price increase is absolutely fine and I will be having a tree.”

Sandie Russell, of Stocks in Bell Street, said: “Anything that makes the town look more lovely I am absolutely for. £10 is nothing in the overall, a couple of bars of chocolate. It is ridiculous to make a big issue about. Of course it has increased, everything has increased, so I support the council.”

Lucy Riveiros, manager of Lawsons Goldsmiths in Duke Street, said the business had already paid for its Christmas trees.

“We are happy to pay the increase,” she said. “Everything has gone up, so if we want a real tree, then I understand the cost has gone up. I think it makes the town look nice so we don’t mind the increase so much. It is better that we all just arrange to make the town look cheery and nice.”

Town clerk Sheridan Jacklin-Edward said the other potential supplier would have charged £169 plus VAT and the charge of £102 plus VAT deal was the best deal the council could find.

He said: “Christmas is a special time and, especially in times of hardship, it’s important that the town council provides festive cheer for the community.

“The cost to provide Christmas lights is ever increasing and while during the covid pandemic the council held back increasing the costs for those businesses and residents buying small Christmas trees, unfortunately this is not

sustainable.

“While we would usually pass on the full cost of the small Christmas trees to the businesses and residents, we felt it was unfair to do so this year. We have therefore heavily subsidised the cost to ensure that the increase is kept to a minimum and to encourage as many as possible to take up the offer.

“The small Christmas trees are a beautiful addition to the town centre and we hope that businesses and residents will continue to support the community to make Henley look as special as it deserves.”

