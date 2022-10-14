Woman in car tax row with DVLA weeks after blunder

A WOMAN says she is being forced to drive illegally after trying unsuccessfully to pay her vehicle tax.

Mary Biddiscombe, of Hofmann Mews, Henley, says the Driver and Vehicle Licencing Agency system did not recognise her details even after she called its customer service department.

It comes only months after she spent weeks trying to obtain a new driver’s licence as her details had been deleted by mistake instead of her husband Peter’s following his death two years ago.

On that occasion, she had to call in Henley MP John Howell to intervene before she received a licence and an apology and £100 from the DVLA.

That issue only came to light when her insurance company reminded her it was time to renew her insurance but said there was a problem with her licence.

Mrs Biddiscombe, who drives a Honda Jazz, said: “I’ve had a driver’s licence for 60 years with no blots on it so I don’t understand why it took so long to fix.

“I had sent a letter with tracking on it to the DVLA about getting a new licence but it took them one month to open it, which they admitted in the end. I thought, ‘Enough of this, I’m getting this sorted’ and spent a whole day making phone calls and called again and again.

“Since they couldn’t find my information, I asked if they had my husband’s and they said they couldn’t talk to me about my husband because of data protection.

“They said that someone would get back to me in two hours and when they didn’t, I called back and told them, ‘I’m not going anywhere until I get my licence’ and they pulled the plug, which is when I decided to contact the MP.”

Mrs Biddiscombe, who moved to Henley nine years ago, said the problem with paying her vehicle tax arose when she tried to do it online.

She said: “I have been trying for over a month without success. After numerous attempts, I telephoned the DVLA offices.

“I eventually found a person to speak to. This young man was very helpful initially and then became the unimaginative, ignorant sort of person by whom I seem to be ‘served’ on government telephone lines these days.

“He could not locate my details on the DVLA database so I suggested that it may be a repeat performance of my driving licence problems.

“After a number of attempts to find my details, he assumed I was getting them wrong at my end and would not accept my version of my car and personal details.

“He just thought I was being an imbecile and didn’t believe me. He thought that I was getting my own information wrong and just said I wasn’t on the database and hung up on me.

“I was polite and kind to the young man. Being rather old-fashioned, I am pretty sure I treated him as if he was precious — which he probably is!

“I would be most grateful if someone at the DVLA would sort this out as I have every intention of continuing to drive, even if I am unsure as to the legality. I would hate to be ‘banged up’ because of a clerical error.

Mrs Biddiscombe, who used to work in the pharmaceuticals industry before she retired, said: “This summer has been one hurdle after another but you have to be tough with these sorts of things, especially when you’re on your own.

“I also had an injury on my foot and when I was in accident and emergency it took me 10 minutes to hobble around a corridor, holding on to the sides and not one person who passed me offered to help.

“What has happened to people? It seems like the world is going backwards, which is upsetting because a lot of us tried to bring our children up with kindness and respect.

“It’s not everyone but a lot has changed in today’s society.”

The DVLA said it couldn’t understand why Mrs Biddiscombe could not tax her vehicle online.

Her details were on the system and this issue was not connected to the previous licence mistake which had been resolved.

A spokesman said: “It is quick and easy to tax your vehicle using our 24/7 online service on Gov.uk

“Customers can also tax by phoning 0300 123 4321 or at their nearest post office that deals with vehicle tax.”

He said a DVLA representative would contact Mrs Biddiscombe to talk her through the online process.