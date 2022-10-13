Another bank to shut

ANOTHER bank in Henley Henley is to close due to a fall in custom.

NatWest in Market Place will close on February 7 next year. The bank said that counter transactions had fallen 61 per cent in the last three years and the branch was used by only three “personal customers” regularly over the last year.

A spokesman said: “As with many industries, most of our customers are shifting to mobile and online banking because it’s faster and easier for people to manage their financial lives.

“We understand and recognise that digital solutions aren’t right for everyone or every situation, and that when we close branches we have to make sure that no one is left behind. We take our responsibility seriously to support the people who face challenges in moving online, so we are investing to provide them with support and alternatives.”

In March, Barclays closed its branch in Hart Street after reporting a 21 per cent drop in counter transactions in the two years to March 2020. In October last year, Lloyds Bank in Reading Road closed due to “significantly fewer” transactions over the previous five years.

The branches of Halifax, which was in Bell Street, and Santander, which was in Duke Street, both closed in 2019 due to falling customer numbers.

In August, Barclays staff began offering face-to-face advice at Henley Baptist Church in Market Place on Mondays and Thursdays.