Woman upset as neighbour’s walnut tree faces chop

A MATURE walnut tree in Henley is to be felled despite a woman’s attempts to save it.

Jane Pickering, of Greys Hill, has been able to look at the 80ft tree from her back garden since she moved to the road 10 years ago.

She says that it adds to the aesthetic of the area as it can also be seen from the street, Sacred Heart Primary School and the Henley skate park.

Earlier this year, she was told by the tree’s owners that it was going to be cut down as it was causing cracks in a bungalow they own.

Mrs Pickering contacted South Oxfordshire District Council but was told by a tree officer that the tree was not visible enough from a public space to be protected.

It is due to be felled on Monday to Tuesday.

Ms Pickering said: “Everyone I’ve talked to on my side of the street loves the tree.

“It will be a real loss to the street as it has been here for so many years. It’s incredibly important for the habitats of wildlife and is filled with squirrels and birds.

“Everyone’s always talking about planting trees for the environment. The council even had a stall about it at the recent eco fair. But here we have a tree that has taken years to grow, yet the council does nothing to protect it.”

The tree’s owners, who don’t live at the bungalow, first began to notice cracks appearing three years ago.

Their insurer investigated the cause of the problem and found it was three trees in the garden.

The cracks were wider at some points than others, which is caused by tree roots expanding in summer and retracting in winter.

The owners, who asked not to be named, were told they could not have the property insured unless something was done. They decided to cut down the largest of the trees — the walnut — and sent pamphlets through the doors of the neighbours to inform them.

They said: “Jane was the only person to contact us after we told people. We had a long chat about it.

“I don’t think it will be a loss to the area but I understand it could be a loss to her. I’m not about taking trees down, especially ones that are older than the house.

“It will be a loss to the property but it is also a risk. We had to weigh up the pros and cons.”