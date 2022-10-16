Hairdresser runs for air ambulance that saved his life

A MAN who suffered a brain haemorrhage when he was 13 is running an ultramarathon to raise money for the Thames Valley Air Ambulance, which helped save his life.

Richard Wynne-Ellis will run 43 miles from Slough to Oxford on Wednesday, 15 years to the day from when he was airlifted from Wexham Park Hospital in Slough to the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford for emergency surgery.

The hairdresser aims to raise £25,000, the amount it costs to operate the air ambulance for one day.

Mr Wynne-Ellis, who is now 28, said: “The journey from Wexham to the John Radcliffe took 11 minutes, a journey that would have taken 45 minutes to an hour by road.

“I had emergency surgery immediately to drain the cerebral fluid, then another operation.

“I was in hospital for two weeks, then had two months of half-days at school. Last year I realised it would be 15 years since it happened and it felt like an important time.

“I decided I needed to do something for the air amabulance because they did something for me.” Mr Wynne-Ellis, whose mother lives in Henley, will pass through Hambleden, Fawley and Stonor on his route. He has run more than 330km since he started training so is well prepared.

Mr Wynne-Ellis said: “I do run a lot for my sanity. The furthest I’ve run is 18 miles, or 30km.

“I did the hilliest half marathon in the world in Maine in September, called Hell on the Hill. I came 43rd out of 232.

“I feel like I’m a natural runner — it’s something I enjoy.

“I did my usual 30km last Sunday and on Monday I did my personal best for a 5km. My recovery is very quick. I am good at running and the cardio side of life.

Mr Wynne-Ellis said his family and customets were sponsoring him. So far, he has raised £1,961.

“I’m expecting the day to be quite emotional. I do feel like it’s symbolic, like coming full circle,” he said.

To make a donation, visit www.justgiving.com/

fundraising/richard-wynne-ellis