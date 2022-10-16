Couple appeal to families after taking over at pub

THE new landlords of a pub in Sonning Common say they want to attract families.

Steve and Tracy Daley have refurbished the Bird in Hand in Peppard Road since they took over as tenants in August before re-opening last week. The pub had been closed since May.

The couple, who have years of experience in hospitality, say the pub now has a “homely” feel.

Mrs Daley, 61, said: “It used to dull and dingy and dark and there were cobwebs.

“We want to make it more family orientated and a nice, friendly place that people will want to come to. We want to take it back to the older days of a family pub with food.”

Mr Daley, 59, said: “It’s what pubs should be about — people feeling they can come in here to spend time together.”

He said pubs were a good place to meet people and also for picking up work if, for example, you were a builder or plumber.

“It’s where I found a lot of work when I was younger,” he said. The couple met as teenagers at their local youth club in Essex before Mr Daley started a landscape building company.

They had three children and when the older two, Nickie and James, left home, they moved to Alhaurín el Grande in southern Spain with their youngest child, Vicky.

The couple had a construction company for six years and ran a bar and restaurant for 10 years.

Mrs Daley said: “The hospitality environment worked really well for us because we’re very social people.”

When Vicky moved back to England and their children began to have some of their own, the couple moved to Reading to be able to watch their grandchildren grow up.

They became landlords of the Castle of Comfort pub in Alton, Hampshire, which Nickie now manages. Earlier this year they discovered the Bird in Hand was available and decided to view it. Mr Daley said: “I knew the area and used to drink in the pub when I played football in the area. I didn’t realise it was closed.

“When we came to see it I fell in love with it. It was what we wanted to further what we’d already done in the other pub.”

The couple have redecorated the pub, replaced the bar tops and installed new furniture, including sofas.

Two planters in front of the pub have been replaced with bench seats and a children’s play area has been built in the garden.

The Daleys plan to level the garden and build a covered decking area for use all year round as well as repair the pizza oven and install a barbeque for the summer.

Mr Daley’s mother, Rosemary, from Thatcham, is a keen gardener and helped tidy up the garden.

Mr Daley, who works front of house, said: “We had about 120 people at the soft opening and the official opening started slowly but from 2.30pm until about 11.30pm every table was full up. It was a lot busier than we expected — we were bursting at the seams.

“We’re very pleased with how it has gone and we’ve had nothing but good feedback. Everybody has said what a complete change we’ve made.”

Mrs Daley, who does the cooking, said: “I had a big family and always cooked for them. In Spain we would have people over and I would cook.

“It’s hard sometimes to be together 24/7 but Steve has hobbies like bike racing so he gets to go out and enjoy those things usually in the early morning so he can be back before we open.”

Mr Daley acknowledged it was a risk to open a pub during the cost of living crisis when others were closing but said: “Every business is risky when you first start but you have to believe in your ability to succeed and try your best.”

The pub, which is owned by the Stonegate Group, is open from 4pm to 8pm on Mondays, noon to 11pm from Tuesday to Thursday, from noon to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays and from noon to 8pm on Sundays.