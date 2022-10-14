Unauthorised water sports centre refused permission again

THE owner of an outdoor water sports centre which has been operating without consent for the last two years has been refused planning permission for a second time.

Cosmonaut Leisure has been offering open water swimming, paddleboarding and kayaking at Caversham Lakes, off Henley Road, since 2020, despite not having

permission.

The company finally applied for retrospective permission in October last year but this was rejected by South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, due to environmental concerns.

Cosmonaut was able to continue operating after appealing against the decision, even adding an “adults only” private island with a “beach”, sun loungers and bar.

It submitted a new application in June this year, which has now been refused.

This means that if Cosmonaut continues to operate, it could be liable to enforcement action.

Adrian Duffield, head of planning at the council, said: “The district council considers that the unauthorised development and all associated activities have resulted in a net loss for biodiversity and the harm identified by the council would not be outweighed by public benefits.”

He said the business caused safety issues with both the access road and the junction with Henley Road.

Mr Duffield said: “The proposal does not demonstrate that the traffic likely to be generated by the proposed use and its ancillary activities can be safely accommodated by the existing road network, without adverse impacts upon highway safety.

“The proposed development would increase the number of vehicular movements along the site access road, which does not contain adequate provision for pedestrians.

“As significant parts of the proposed improvement works are on land outside the applicant’s control, and there is no guarantee that consent for these would be forthcoming, the proposal fails to demonstrate a safe and convenient access route.”

Caversham and District Residents Association, which opposed the application, welcomed the decision.

Chairwoman Helen Lambert said: “We shared the concerns about the issues if ecology and biodiversity and concerns about the safety of the access road and the junction.

“We were also concerned that the full range of activities offered by Caversham Lakes was not reflected in the application. We believe this is the right decision.”

The application had attracted both opposition and support from residents.

Edda Stentiford, of Peppard Road, said she was “dismayed” by the enterprise.

She said: “The loss of natural habitat is substantial and the remaining habitat in the area is disturbed by the noise and activities taking place and intending to take place.” A representative of wildlife maintenance group Lavell’s Wetland Trust said the lakes had already removed the habitats of several rare birds.

Chief visionary officer Fraser Cottington said what was once a “winter haven” for goosander and smew ducks had been “utterly destroyed” by the venture.

“This was the last lake these and other species had left to spend undisturbed winter grounds,” he said.

Paul Causebrook said the noise in the evenings got so loud he could sometimes hear it from his home in Woods Road.

He said: “There have been a number of evening parties with loud music, general noise and sometimes fireworks into the late hours.

“This can vary from a minor nuisance to a very loud nuisance dependant on the prevailing conditions. On a warm summer’s night and other nights when the airflow is in our direction it is like the party is next door.”

However, Dr Paul Collier, of Highdown Avenue, Emmer Green, said the facility was “tremendous fun” and described those against it as “killjoys.”

He said: “I and my family use it regularly for leisure activities and my son and his friends use it for paddleboarding and swimming.

“It is a vital addition to our local area and would be sorely missed if it closed.”

John Warren-Saunders, of Valentine Crescent, Caversham, said the centre was the “best thing that has happened” in the area in the time he had lives there.

The 76-year-old said: “I live a five-minute drive away and went once simply out of curiosity and for a bite to eat.

“I had the best pizza that I’ve had for a long time, which I was able to eat sitting out on one of the benches, enjoying the sunshine and where people were having fun.”

He said he had not experienced any issues with traffic.

“There seemed to be ample parking and the junction on the Henley Road made me feel safe entering and leaving the lane to the lakes, partly because of the lights at the junction.”

Cosmonaut called the decision “extremely disappointing” and said it would appeal.

In a statement, the company said: “The decision to refuse planning permission on highway and nature conservation grounds is both unwarranted and perplexing.

“The application contained positive measures to improve access and safety for pedestrians, cyclists and other vulnerable road users visiting the site, ensure the management of most of the site for nature conservation and deliver biodiversity net gain.”

“Caversham Lakes is a premium Blue Space leisure attraction providing physical and mental well-being for the people that visit for safe, managed, water-based recreational use.

“We are a significant employer of largely local people and are committed to positive environmental and ecological measures.”