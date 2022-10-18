Health workers thanked at special church service

HEALTH staff who worked through the coronavirus pandemic were invited to a special church service in Henley to be thanked for their efforts.

More than 30 doctors, nurses, physiotherapists and pharmacists filed into St Mary’s Church on Sunday for choral evensong to mark the feast of St Luke the Evangelist, the patron saint of physicians and surgeons.

Rev Romey Poston, the curate, started the service by thanking the medical staff. She said: “We offer our prayers and our thanks for all that you do to keep us well and the service you offer.”

The congregation said prayers and sang hymns led by the church choir before Annabel Blackwell, a nurse at the Bell Surgery in Henley, read a passage from Ecclesiasticus 38:1–15, which is associated with physicians and health.

Speaking from the lectern adorned with lit candles, she read: “Honor physicians for their services, for the Lord created them, for their gift of healing comes from the most high and they are rewarded by the king. There may come a time when recovery lies in the hands of physicians for they, too, pray to the Lord that he grant them success in diagnosis and in healing for the sake of preserving life.”

Ms Blackwell, from Harpsden, worked throughout the pandemic.

Speaking after the service, she said: “It has been difficult over the last two years with covid but the surgery has been really supportive and the patients have been lovely. It was a challenging period but we got through it well.

“It’s really nice to come to a service like this that recognises the work you have done. Everyone is always very appreciative.”

Following her reading, everyone stood for the Magnificat before Lindsay Metcalf, a part-time phlebotomist at the Hart Surgery in Henley, gave the second reading from Timothy 4:5-17.

She has been carrying out blood tests and vaccinations at the surgery in York Road since October 2020.

Ms Metcalf said: “We’re doing lots of vaccinations at the moment. Every week we are giving out covid boosters and flu jabs.

“Covid still seems to be going round quite a lot so some of the staff have been off for the last few weeks and we have all been trying to cover other people’s shifts.

“It has been difficult not seeing patients face to face but we go on. We have to as it’s such an important job.”

She added: “The service was really special and I’m glad I came and had the opportunity to read a lesson.”

The service ended with a blessing by Father Jeremy Tayler, the rector of St Mary’s. He said: “Father, we give you thanks this evening for our doctors and all medical professionals. We thank you for the great benefits we receive at their hands, for the diligence they show in their work, for the care that they take.”

Earlier, he said: “It’s always a good idea to pray for our doctors and nurses and those who support them but particularly at the moment as there is a high level of consciousness that they are under quite a strain.

“They are coming off the back of a pandemic and, with an aging population, there are more people with more and more health needs.

“It isn’t getting any simpler for medical staff and this service is to give thanks for what they do and to pray for them.

“Not everybody has what we have in this country. Our forebears didn’t have it in generations gone past. Gratitude is so important.”

Rev Romey said: “St Luke was called the beloved physician in the Bible and all the medical professionals have had such a hard time of it through the pandemic.

“It’s nice for the town of Henley to have a chance to say thank-you to them and to pray for them.

“It’s about building community and having the chance to get together and say thanks.”