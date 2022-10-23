Twins to dance with English Youth Ballet

TWIN sisters from Sonning Common are to perform with the English Youth Ballet in The Nutcracker.

Julia and Lena Karnacewicz, 11, auditioned for the show by video in July and were chosen from a pool of 130 hopefuls.

They will be dancing alongside international professionals at Wycombe Swan theatre in High Wycombe on November 1 and 2.

The pair, who live in Maple Close with their parents Peter and Marta, will both be playing soldiers and Russian dancers.

The girls are rehearsing at weekends for up to 60 hours leading up to the show.

Julia said: “I started dancing as a hobby, practising once a week, and soon I realised how much it meant to me. The two best feelings are probably being on the stage and dancing your heart out and inhaling all the applause from hundreds of people watching you.

“It’s also an amazing feeling to working hard to nail a dance move and finally succeed.

“I’m hoping to achieve more ballet technique with English Youth Ballet and more stage practice in the theatre to Tchaikovsky’s beautiful music.

“Dancing is very hard and usually means you must sacrifice weekend family activities and after-school clubs. I love dance so much that I don’t mind missing out on all these — it’s my passion.”

Lena said: “Dancing has always inspired me and helped me to be myself. Being a dancer means that you always have something to work up to and be excited about.

“I always enjoy practising and eventually seeing the hard work pay off.

“One of the best feelings of being a dancer is performing on stage with people clapping for you.

“Another is being dressed in beautiful costumes while dancing to classical music.

“At English Youth Ballet I hope to learn more ballet technique and stage experience.

“Being a dancer makes me feel very special and even if I have had a hard day, dancing is like a reward that I always enjoy.”

The girls, who attend Gillotts School in Henley, first started dancing when they were four. This will be the second time they have peformed with the youth ballet having been in its production of Swan Lake in March.

They won two gold medals at the annual British Arts Competition when they were eight and nine, having begun dancing with JD Dance until it closed in 2020. They now train with Dance Connection in Wallingford.

Their mother said: “We feel very proud of Julia and Lena. When they started their dance adventure seven years ago, I said to my husband, with a big dose of humour, that maybe one day our twinnies would perform The Nutcracker on the big stage and now it’s happening.

“I am very excited and I’m also very grateful to youth ballet that they’ve chosen our daughters to perform with them again.

“My girls passed their audition beautifully and I know they will be as great as last time or even better.

“Watching our daughters dance to the most beautiful ballet music, Swan Lake by Tchaikovsky, was really magical. They were on the big stage with a full audience and it was an unforgettable experience.

“They are working very hard in rehearsals on every piece of the production. It is usually six hours a day of practice and it’s at the highest standards. Their teachers are lovely, but also extremely professional, which is exactly what Julia and Lena love about English Youth Ballet.

“They started at secondary school in September and they’ve been dealing with the changes as well as the ballet stress very well. Their new teachers at Gillotts are giving them lots of support and showing lots of interest in their ballet.

“Lena and Julia are really happy there. They have already made some good friends and they feel quite confident.

“Taking part in such a big production like The Nutcracker with English Youth Ballet means a lot to them. It is a huge privilege.

“I love watching them when they are doing what they love the most.”