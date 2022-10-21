Return of Living Advent Calendar

THE Henley Living Advent Calendar is returning with a “greatest hits” collection of performers.

This will be the 10th year of the festive fundraiser, which features 24 evenings of entertainment at venues across the town from December 1 to Christmas Eve.

Each night collections are taken for different charities.

The event, which is suppported by the Henley Standard, has not been held for the last two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Calendar chairman Richard Rodway, 46, said: “It is going to be a different challenge this year as we look to pick up where we left off.

“People who had performed before were champing at the bit to come back. When you have such tried and tested performers who have been so loyal to the event, why not bring them back after a two-year sabbatical? With the covid lockdowns, we have had some pretty rubbish Christmases and the world is a miserable place at the moment so we will try to encourage a bit of joy and create a party, which will start on day one.”

Six new venues will be taking part this year, Thames Lodge in Reading Road, the Anchor pub in Friday Street, the Catherine Wheel pub and Relais Henley hotel, both in Hart Street, Trinity Hall in Harpsden Road and the Eyot Centre, off Wargrave Road.

Mr Rodway, a senior partner with THP Solicitors, said: “Thames Lodge is a classic example of what the Living Advent does, which is allow the public to see something they may not have seen before but is right under their noses. The Eyot Centre may be a bit further out but it is a great canvas for a living advent event.”

Mr Rodway is a little concerned about people not having cash to donate.

He said: “It is a different world in 2022 to 2019 as we have moved to more of a cashless society. There will be buckets but I have said to all the charities to make sure they bring some card machines and consequently there will be a bit of a lag on knowing how much money is raised each night.”

Mr Rodway added: “We are looking to make Henley a vibrant place over the festive period for people to come and enjoy and after a hard couple of years we could all do with a bit of a knees-up.”

All performances will start at 6.15pm and last for 30 minutes, except on December 4 when the performance will begin at 5.45pm so that it doesn’t clash with England potentially playing a match at the World Cup in Qatar.

The full list of venues are as follows: 1 Town hall steps; 2 Thames Lodge; 3 The Anchor; 4 Phyllis Court Club; 5 Hotel du Vin;

6 Angel on the Bridge;

7 Catherine Wheel; 8 Holy Trinity Church; 9 Market Place; 10 Henley Rugby Club; 11 Trinity Hall;

12 Relais Henley; 13 d:two centre; 14 The Henley College; 15 Town hall; 16 Eyot Centre; 17 Henley Cricket Club; 18 Market Place;

19 Christ Church; 20 Kenton Theatre; 21 Leander Club; 22 Simmons & Sons;

23 Town hall; 24 St Mary’s Church.

For more information, visit www.livingadvent

calendar.co.uk