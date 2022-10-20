You silly moo! That’s water, not grass

A YOUNG bullock was rescued from the River Thames by a farmer and passers-by.

The animal had been walking alongside the riverbank with its herd when it fell in.

It was stranded in the water when it was spotted by a rambler who was walking along the towpath which runs through the fields in Remenham at about 3pm on Monday.

Seeing there was no way for the bullock to get out, the man attempted to turn the herd around in a bid to guide the animal to a bank where it could exit.

A witness said: “I saw the man in a red anorak with his walking sticks herding the cows, which I thought was astonishingly brave as there is a sign at this end saying, ‘Bull in field’.

“I asked him about it and he said his son had a cattle farm so he wasn’t particularly bothered.

“I asked why he was heading them off the path as I thought it was so he could get past but he said it was because one was in the river. The cows, including its mother, were walking away from the bullock, which had been following them.”

The rambler’s efforts failed and the bullock swam past the boundary of the field to a plaque that marks the start point of the Henley Royal Regatta course.

Several walkers had gathered at this point and were trying to direct the animal back along the river.

“Everyone was desperately shooing it back the way it came,” said the witness.

The bullock began to tire and drift away from the bank, forcing the walker to call farmer David Dawes, who owns the cattle.

He arrived on a buggy and set about guiding the animal back along the river. The witness said: “He first tried to herd the cows but they weren’t paying attention, so he then started guiding the bullock with clicking noises as it knows him.

“He then started leaning over and whacking it on the backside, but the bullock got so tired it started to give up.

“The farmer then got a big clump of sticks and started whacking it to get it moving.”

Mr Dawes was able to turn the bullock around and guide it down the bank but its path was blocked by a boat moored to the bank.

The owners, Gary and Lesley Hammond, had been watching the incident unfold and moved the boat into the centre of the river to allow the bullock to pass.

The young animal reached the bank and was able to stagger out of the water before running across the field to join its mother.

“It was heartwarming seeing them reunited as it had been a bit touch and go,” said the witness.

Mr Hammond, a volunteer lock-keeper at Hambleden Lock, said it was the third time he had seen an animal from the herd get stuck in the water.

“There have been all sorts of issues where walkers have tried to get them out,” he said. “It has happened enough times now that the farmer knows what he’s doing.”

Mr Dawes, who owns Dawes D J Farms, off Remenham Hill, put it down to dogs running loose in the field despite a sign telling walkers to keep their pets on leads.

He said: “I don’t know what we’re going to do as there are so many dogs coming into the field.

“It is a big concern — my cattle are very calm but they can be disturbed by them. Since lockdown it has got worse as there are more people coming in and they have no understanding and think they have the right to let their dogs off the lead.

“I think it’s also because of the hot weather in the summer and the cows have got used to the water.” Mr Dawes uses the area for his cattle from September to October each year and plans to move them on to new pastures next week.

However, walkers using the footpath have raised concerns about their safety.

Lindsay Hudson, of Western Road, Henley, said she was headbutted by a cow while on a walk and left “shaken”.

She said she was pushed towards the river by the cow as she tried to walk around the herd.

“I was a bit nervous because I thought it was a bull as it had horns and a nose ring but I’ve been told it wasn’t,” she said.

“I’m not usually a nervous person around cattle but there were calves too. Quite a few of the cows are in protection mode at the moment with the number of calves with them, so are naturally more aggressive when walkers come by.

“In years gone by cattle roamed freely behind the fences on this stretch. There are acres of land a so why is the farmer opening the gates so they can use the towpath?” Mr Dawes said people should learn to “put up” with the livestock in the fields.

“The cattle are all very friendly,” he said. “The problem is people don’t know about cattle these days. I recently TB tested the whole lot in a pen and I didn’t even have a stick in the hand.

“People have got to learn to put up with livestock. You can wave your hands about to try to get them to move or people can take a stick with them while walking past to make them feel safer.”

John Case, footpath secretary of Henley and Goring Ramblers, said: “Cattle are a quite a regular thing that people mention and sometimes complain about.

“There’s a very low risk of things going wrong but there have been a couple of incidents over the last two or three years.

“We know they can be a hazard but they are allowed to be there. We just need to be a bit more wary when they have young with them.”