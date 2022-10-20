Magician’s tricks collection to be auctioned

COSTUMES, books and tricks belonging to the late magician Paul Daniels are to be sold at auction.

The items were used in his TV and stage shows and include his magician’s box into which his wife Debbie McGee would be locked while Daniels appeared to push swords through it.

McGee, 63, who still lives in the house that the couple shared in Wargrave, said: “When you look at it, it’s impossible for me to be in there but Paul would wheel it round the stage to prove there wasn’t a trap door.

“Then he would quickly pull out the swords and open the door and there I would be, still shackled inside. Even magicians couldn’t work out how his tricks were done.”

More than 600 lots will be available at the auction, which will take place at Special Auction Services in Newbury on November 23 and 24. They include more than 350 magic posters, the biggest collection ever to be sold in the UK, which has an estimate of £40,000 to £60,000. In total, the items are expected to fetch between £150,000 and £200,000.

McGee told Hello!: “I don’t need to hang on to all of this — my memories are what I have. For the magical world to have even a little something of Paul’s is a big thing.” The couple were married for 28 years before Daniels died in 2016 of a brain tumour, aged 77.

McGee said: “What grief counsellors tell you is that it’s not that time heals but that you have to build a bigger life around your grief. And that’s how I feel.

“I had this amazing life with Paul and going through all this stuff reminds me of everything we did. I led a princess life. Usually if you’re in a double act, when one partner goes, the other one struggles. The strength of the two has gone.”

McGee, who is a presenter on BBC Radio Berkshire, said that competing on Strictly Come Dancing helped her reshape her life after Daniels’ death. She and her professional dance partner, Giovanni Pernice, reached the final of the show in 2017.

She said: “I had the best partner in Giovanni and I was back in show- business again. People knew who I was before, but I was still the magician’s assistant. Since Strictly I’ve been Debbie McGee in my own right.”