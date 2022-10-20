Bank customers fume at another branch closure

ANGER is growing at the closure of the NatWest bank in Henley.

The bank said last week that it would close its branch in Market Place in February due to a fall in custom.

It said that counter transactions had fallen 61 per cent in three years and the bank had been used by only three “personal customers” regularly over the last year.

Customers have criticised the move, saying they will have to travel to Reading, Woodley or Maidenhead to do their banking in-person.

Henley MP John Howell said there would be no NatWest branch left in the constituency and supported the idea of banks sharing premises in order to maintain a service.

Janet Waters, of Western Avenue, Henley, who has banked with

NatWest since 1967 said the closure decision was taken without customers in mind.

She said: “My husband and I do some of our banking, including business, with NatWest and clearly over the covid period we were encouraged not to use the bank and get more IT and we have embraced some of that.

“The thing that really riles me is they are nearly 50 per cent owned by the taxpayer and their level of consultation is nothing.

“The letter from the bank talks about the decision to close the branch and that the local community can respond by January 24. How can you have a consultation when you can’t change the decision? It says there are only three regular personal customers but I have never been in there without anybody else in there. It is absolutely ridiculous.”

Mrs Waters said she looked after banking for her mother, who is 96, and felt that other elderly people would struggle.

She said: “My mother doesn’t do internet banking and we are being told we can go to a shopping precinct in Woodley or Maidenhead but where is the facility for South Oxfordshire?

“You can go to the post office but it is always busy, Henley having lost five banks already. I have been to the Woodley branch and people were queuing out of the door.”

Deputy Mayor Donna Crook said: “The closure is going to have a massive impact on the community. There is no regular bus service for pensioners to Maidenhead to find a branch.

“It is dreadful that so many banks have closed. We need to keep hold of them — they are a vital community asset.”

Sarah Whittaker, from Stoke Row, said: “Henley will be left with virtually zero banks and yet, based on property prices, it must be located in one of the wealthiest parts of the country outside London.

“In the 35 years that I have lived in Stoke Row, NatWest has closed more and more branches and increased the distance to get to a branch significantly.

“The post office in Henley, due to the lack of sub post offices in the surrounding area, is already very busy with transactions that can only be done at a post office counter and offers no nearby parking, especially for blue badge holders.

“Like many businesses, NatWest likes to advertise its ‘green credentials’ but increasing the travel distance by a 15-mile round trip is not eco-friendly.”

Sterl Greenhalgh, of West Street, Henley, said: “I have been a customer since 1987 and have valued their support and advice over that time. I live less than 100 yards away from the branch, walk past it at least twice a day and observe what a community service it provides to many of our less able, mostly elderly, residents.

“In its letter notifying me of the proposed closure, NatWest kindly advised me that my nearest branch would now be Woodley. This is frankly an insult. One wonders if the desktop whizz kids do their homework to figure out how one gets to Woodley from Henley?”

NatWest is the fifth bank to move out of Henley since 2019 due to a fall in custom. In March, Barclays closed its branch in Hart Street after reporting a 21 per cent drop in counter transactions in the two years to March 2020.

In October last year, Lloyds Bank in Reading Road closed due to “significantly fewer” transactions over the previous five years.

Halifax, which was in Bell Street, and Santander, which was in Duke Street, both closed in 2019.

Mr Howell said: “This has been happening for some time with the increased use of online banking and has been accelerated by the pandemic.

“I fully appreciate that some people prefer to visit a branch and indeed it can be a particular issue for the vulnerable and elderly who do not necessarily have access to online banking and who rely on being able to get to a local branch.

“I have therefore looked into what provisions have been and are being made to address these concerns. In order to try to ensure that there is access to banking facilities in the community for those who need it the Government has been supporting the Post Office’s relationship with the banks.

“I do have a concern on the increased pressure on post office branches that could be a result of this and I have raised this independently. I have raised the possibility of different banks sharing facilities and was pleased to learn that the major banks are looking to identify new ways of sharing physical services.”

A spokesman for NatWest said: “We take our responsibility seriously to support the people who face challenges in moving online, so we are investing to provide them with support and alternatives.”