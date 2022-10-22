Christmas song up for award

A CHRISTMAS single written about Henley by a former Mayor has reached the semi-finals of a national songwriting competition.

Henley on Christmas was co-written and released by Councillor Sarah Miller in 2020 to raise funds for Cancer Research UK.

Last year, she released an accompanying music video which was filmed at different place around the town with co-writer Peter Maguire and his band Lucky To Be Alive.

In July, Ms Miller entered the song in the UK Songwriting Contest and has now learned it is shortlisted.

She said: “I didn’t think about it for ages after submitting it but then I checked and saw we were in the semi-finals. I’m delighted. I don;t usually enter competitions but I saw this one and thought ‘why not?’”

Councillor Miller will be releasing the song and video again this year and will raise money for the Henley Lions fuel poverty campaign which helps local families.

She said: “It’s Christmassy and it’s upbeat which people need at the moment as everyone’s feeling so rotten.

“The music by Peter is amazing and it’s just a really festive and singalong tune.”