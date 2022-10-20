Food-loving rugby player takes over at iconic pub

A WELL-KNOWN Henley pub will re-open next month after six months.

The Little Angel in Remenham Lane has been taken over by Matt Dockray and Phil Renner.

They were general manager and chief operating officer respectively of the Flat Iron Square in London Bridge, an open-air bar venue with live music and street food.

The Brakspear pub, which closed in early May, will begin trading again on Thursday, November 3.

“It is the perfect time coming up to Christmas,” said Mr Dockray, 42, who lives in Marlow and has more than 20 years’ experience in the hospitality industry.

He said he wanted the pub to become known for “great beer and great company” and it would serve fresh local food.

He would spend his “bedding-in period” finding out what customers wanted and trying to deliver them, adding that he was open to hosting “absolutely everything”.

Mr Dockray is originally from Leeds and said: “I was going to be a professional rugby player.

“That was me all the way through school but suddenly that did not work out because I had not gotten bigger and stronger and I found drinking was a lot more fun.

“I then studied English media and journalism at university because I wanted to be a travel journalist but my dad said he was not paying for that and suggested I travel by working on a cruise ship.”

He then worked as cabin crew for Virgin Atlantic for 15 years before moving to British Airways.

He said these jobs taught him about managing, customer experience and business.

Mr Dockray loves playing rugby and watching football and says he is obsessed with food.

“I love making it,” he said. “It has been my passion for a long time and I have run my own gourmet barbecue business.

“I love hospitality in general. Standing behind a bar and talking to people is a good social life for me, whether I’m pouring or drinking a pint.”

He has two head chefs at the Little Angel, Joshua Wilde, from Portsmouth, and George O’Leary, from High Wycombe, who were previously senior sous chefs at Tom Kerridge’s restaurants, the Coach and the Hand and Flowers in Marlow.

Mr O’Leary, 28, started at the Hand and Flowers as an apprentice and after almost 10 years had become a junior sous chef.

He said: “I had started to get a bit bored doing the same thing and looking at the same walls every day so I moved to the Coach.”

There, he spent 18 months working with Mr Wilde and they ran the kitchen together before Mr Wilde went to the Hand and Flowers.

The Little Angel will feature à la carte, Sunday, set lunch and Christmas menus.

The food will include pub staples such as burgers and roasts as well as bar snacks, such as sausage rolls with homemade piccalilli.

Mr O’Leary said: “We know what food people expect. We want to build a menu that our families would enjoy. It will be nice food, cooked well.

“Josh and I put together seasonal dishes. We see what produce is in season and what we can make with it. Before you know it, you have a whole menu ready to go.

“Something as simple as soup can be so good. Coming into winter, pumpkins are in season and a warm bowl of soup which looks really nice would be great.

“Good quality ingredients make food really good. The furthest located supplier we have is in London and we are looking at local butchers for meat.

“The menu will change through the seasons because everything tastes better in season.

“With the freedom we have from Matt and Phil, we can change what we want.” Mr Dockray said: “Under Tom Kerridge, you do as you’re told and make the food.

“The whole point of this is giving Josh and George the kitchen so they can come up with this amazing stuff and put their name on it.”

He has passed his own love of food on to his daughter Eleanor, 11, who attends Sir William Borlase’s Grammar School in Marlow. She has a blog called Eleanor’s Food Review.

Mr Dockray said: “When she was growing up, we realised that all the kids her age would have happy meals and frozen food.

“Her first meal at the Hand and Flowers was fish and chips. Ever since then, she has been obsessed with food. She will try anything.

“In London she sat there, aged nine, with a group of food writers and bloggers and she was the only one eating sea urchin and giving feedback. She has got an amazing palate.

“She started the blog in the summer and is excited because she now has 60 followers. She needs to concentrate on school but that is her part-time love.”

Tom Davies, chief executive of Brakspear, said “We’re delighted the Little Angel will soon be open again.

“It’s an iconic pub and the plans Matt and Phil have for it sound ideal. Pubs play such an important role in society and knowing we’ll be welcoming those local and further afield soon is a good feeling.”