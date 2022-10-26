I’d have quit if Boris came back, says MP

JOHN HOWELL says he would have resigned from the Conservative Party if Boris Johnson had returned as leader.

The Henley MP said there should be no way back for Mr Johnson while he is being investigated for his conduct during his time as prime minister,

Mr Johnson, a former Henley MP, had been linked with a comeback following the resignation of Liz Truss who replaced him but he was not publicly backed by the 100 MPs necessary to get on the ballot paper.

When Penny Mordaunt officially withdrew from the running it paved the way for Rishi Sunak to become leader and Prime Minister without the need for a vote.

Mr Howell, who had backed the former chancellor against Ms Truss during their leadership battle in the summer, said: “Whether Boris had the support or not, I am not going to get into, but the fact is it was a ludicrous idea to bring him back when he could face sanctions by the privileges committee.

“I would not have been prepared to put up with that. I would have left the party and stood as an independent Conservative.” Ms Truss announced her resignation on Thursday last week after just 44 days, becoming the shortest-serving British prime minister in history.

Her downfall began when her chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng announced his “mini-budget”, which prompted weeks of economic turmoil.

Ms Truss sacked Mr Kwarteng and appointed Jeremy Hunt, the former health secretary, in his place and he overturned most of his predecessor’s proposals.

With some Tory MPs publicly calling for Ms Truss to go, she eventually fell on her sword.

Mr Howell said she had no choice but to resign.

“That case was put to her by the 1922 committee, which looks after the backbenchers,” he said.

“That was done graciously and then Rishi’s election took place graciously.

“If you go back to the election of Liz Truss, the party members made a mistake. On this occasion we were able to elect Rishi without going to the membership and that has put us in good stead.

“We have to live and work with and line up behind the choice so there is no use in certain sections of the membership threatening us, we have to get on with this and we should be the ones accountable.

“There is tangible excitement and enthusiasm that Rishi was elected because he is the man who can unite the Conservative Party and deal with the problems that we face as a country, particularly with the economy.

“You have to acknowledge that in the Conservative Party, your background is no impediment to your success — in this case, a man of Indian origin, just as a woman has come through in the past.

“The fact that he has limited experience should not hide the enormous experience he had as Chancellor and ran the country through the covid period.

“If you were here you could feel the excitement and enthusiasm around us. The uniting of the party is happening — you could see the smiles on people’s faces and personally I am enthusiastic about that.

“Jeremy Hunt staying as Chancellor is excellent and I do not think there will be an austerity approach to the economy.

“He has already indicated he is trying to persuade government departments to find savings and we have already moved to put in place a device to help people with energy prices and more will be announced next week.”

Mr Howell described the last few weeks at Westminster as a “chaotic” but said he hadn’t wanted a general election, which the opposition parties called for.