Food traders feel the heat

A WOMAN who runs an organic market garden and farm shop in Henley says she expects to be bankrupt by Christmas.

Tamsin Borlase, who runs Bosley Patch at Swiss Farm, saw a massive demand for her food and seasonal produce during the first lockdown of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

She invested tens of thousands of pounds in the business but gradually her trade has slumped as many customers have returned to their old shopping habits and others have turned to cheaper alternatives due to the rise in the cost of living.

She was also hit by the arrival of Gail’s bakery but says the “last straw” is the opening of a Planet Organic chain supermarket today (Friday).

Ms Borlase, 50, said: “It’s not a level playing field. We’re absolutely screwed.”

She claimed the new store would affect other independent food traders in the town but predicted that it wouldn’t last long itself as there was not enough footfall in Henley. She said: “It’s a perfect storm. They’ll come in, sweep the board, we’ll all go out of business, then they’ll go.”

Other traders in the town said they shared her fears.

The Bosley Patch farm shop stocks seasonal organic produce, including vegetables and flowers grown in her garden, bread and cakes baked on site and honey from Henley.

Ms Borlase said: “Before lockdown started we were doing a few vegetable boxes a week. We had a sentry box shed on the other side of the road and in the summertime we put what we had in season in the box. It’s difficult for us to grow winter veg because it’s so wet.

“We were just tiny and we never really promoted it that much because I’ve only got a limited amount of space and I had a family to raise so I was trying to juggle the two things at once. It just about washed its face financially but I didn’t do it for that reason, I did it because it was the right thing to do. I really believe in the ecological benefits of it, the health benefits of it.

“When lockdown happened, within 24 hours I was being inundated with phone calls, text messages, WhatsApp messages, Facebook, Instagram… we went from doing no boxes because it was wintertime to 200 a week within about a fortnight.

“Because obviously we couldn’t bring anyone in to help, it was just family members. My sister, who lives here, came and helped me with her two girls. She was a single mum so we were able to bubble up with her.

“All of us just worked our a**es off. We had some volunteers from WorldWide Opportunities on Organic Farms living with us when lockdown started who couldn’t go home. They stayed for most of that time, so we were a household of seven plus my sister. And everyone just helped.

“On the bread side we went from doing 100 loaves a week to 400 to 500 straight away. I was doing that out of my kitchen, all day and all night, as well as doing the garden. I’d always said I didn’t want to buy stuff in but I realised quite quickly that I would have to. This was a response to the big supply chains breaking down and people being frightened and suddenly being aware that their health mattered.

“They wanted good immunity and in order to do that they thought that eating organic food was good — all the right reasons. I worked so hard for so long doing this, believing it was the right thing to do.

“As lockdown eased off a bit over the summer, people were saying, ‘We’d like to buy stuff from you all week’, so we cleared out all these barns and we put the shop in as a temporary thing and we stocked it in the week.

“Then I threw the kitchen sink at this because the barns were falling down and I spent about £20,000 putting it all together.

“I asked all my customers, right at the beginning, on Instagram and on Facebook, ‘You have to understand, if you want me to do this, it’s going to cost me a lot of money.

“If I’m going to do this you need to assure me that you’re going to carry on supporting me after this because I’m going out on a limb here’.

“Everyone was saying, ‘Oh, we’re never going to go back to how it was before. Local is everything, the supply chain didn’t break down and it’s the small producer who saved the day’.”

Ms Borlase says that despite these assurances, her trade has more than halved since the end of the lockdown period.

She said: “The summer is always difficult because everyone in Henley goes away. I’m insulated against that slightly by the campsite so that really helped me to tick over but I didn’t cover my costs in July or August.

“I was expecting things to improve again in September but it didn’t.

“I have a really good customer base of loyal, probably slightly more affluent, people who aren’t necessarily as affected by the increased cost of living as some people are, so I’ve been slightly protected from the worst but I am not doing one box now — not one.

“Because I mostly have bank transfers and PayPal for money that comes in, there were names I saw every week coming here to shop and half those names have now gone and with those names is half the revenue.

“I put three-phase electricity in because we were doing 400 loaves of bread and I needed a big oven. It cost me £11,000.

“I never switched over to it because by the time they put it in I didn’t need it any more. I can’t afford to buy a new oven because the sales have dropped so much.”

Ms Borlase said that the opening of Gail’s bakery in the Market Place in May had a large impact on her business.

She said: “It’s not necessarily that people are going to Gail’s to buy their bread rather than coming to me because they’ve made a conscious decision, I think the thought process is, ‘Well, everyone else is supporting Tamsin so she’ll be fine’. It’s the same for all the other shops, it’s not just me.

“I can’t even begin to compete with someone like Planet Organic. They’ve got every reason to keep prices low to keep people coming through the door.”

But she added: “There isn’t the footfall for somewhere like Planet Organic in Henley. I don’t know what they were thinking. It was the same for Harrods [H Café].

“There will be enough people to keep it going for a while, but they’ll probably eventually decide it’s not worth it. In the meantime, all of us will go out of business because none of us can survive their prices.”

Ms Borlase believes there will be an impact beyond businesses like hers, on the local community and biodiversity.

“The issue is so complicated and broad,” she said. “It’s not just about a shop coming and taking our customers. The whole food system is so completely broken, people’s connection with it is so completely fractured.

“I’m the only person in Henley who’s growing food. No one else can afford to.

The only reason I can afford to do this is because my lovely brother doesn’t charge me rent for the field because it’s part of the family.

“With Planet Organic it’ll all be brought in on a lorry with food miles and carbon. On their website there is no mention of food miles, localism, English produce, nothing.

“All this stuff coming into places like Planet Organic is being grown at huge scale in huge plastic tunnels. There’s no biodiversity because one farm will maybe grow four things.

“We bring our stuff on a trolley from the garden. We don’t have a carbon footprint.

“We grow hundreds of different types of flowers and loads of different sorts of veg. These are pulling in all sorts of different wildlife and a food chain that goes right up to the kestrel, the stoat, the fox and the weasel. That’s biodiversity and it starts with the mycorrhizas in your soil.”

Ms Borlase said the experience had taken a huge emotional toll and that she and other traders had been left disillusioned.

“It’s heartbreaking,” she said. “We feel stupid that we actually believed that things were going to change. We thought people had had a real epiphany and I don’t think they have.

“I don’t want to be heckling everybody because there are people who have had to make genuine choices, who genuinely can’t afford to come, and I understand that.

“If you’re struggling financially, it is an expensive option to buy organic food but it has to be like that because the costs of production are huge, especially for someone on my scale.

“It’s not necessarily their fault, it’s just a ghastly situation.

“But Planet Organic and Gail’s are somebody’s fault. Whoever allowed that mix of shopping on our high street?

“No one stopped and said to Planet Organic, ‘Have you done your research? Is there enough demand without the damage you’ll cause?’ I don’t think there is.

“Who is the idiot at Planet Organic who thought this was a good idea? Why would you come to a small market town from London as a supermarket that needs really strong footfall?

“Why not move to Bristol, Bath, Cheltenham, York or Cambridge, where you’ve got enough pull of people to service your needs?

“I think it’s insanity on their part and that is my fundamental fury. That they will come in, lay waste to our high street and then b****r off.

“I do also put the blame at the feet of South Oxfordshire District Council for allowing it to go ahead when there were local objections. Henley council has no teeth — all it can do is make

suggestions.”

Her loss of income means that Ms Borlase has already had to let two members of staff go. “My staff costs are killing me,” she said. “I had five and I have three full-time members left.

“I’ve got to pay my staff in order for them to be able to live, pay their mortgage and feed their children.

“All those things and I can’t make a living with that kind of overhead. It’s not possible with the price I’d have to charge for my hand-grown veg.

“I’m sure Planet Organic will employ people locally but the profits won’t stay local. That’s the massive difference. All that profit is going to shareholders somewhere else.

“I won’t stop doing what I do because I believe in what I do but I’ll have to change my business model completely because I can’t sustain this.

“I can only just afford to pay my staff this month. That’s not paying me a penny.

“I am genuinely living on what’s not sold in here every week and a couple of loaves of bread every week.

“It’s fine, I’m lucky — I’ve got lovely things in the garden. I’m never going to starve, it’s not hardship, but you can’t make a living.

“I’ve still got to pay back this enormous loan, so I can’t stop because I have to carry on paying that back.”

Ms Borlase, who recently had eye surgery, which means she can’t work in a dirty enviroment, said: “I’m absolutely exhausted. I’ve spent the last three years of my life b*****ing myself to try to do what I thought my town was asking me to do and now I’m all out of ideas.

“It has wrecked my marriage, it has wrecked my health, it has wrecked my family life, everything, to do this.

“The whole world has gone upside down because of it. I have worked and worked and worked to try to provide what I thought was the right thing. That’s partly my fault because I didn’t need to take it all on me but it’s what you do when you believe in something really passionately and you’ve been doing it all your life and suddenly you get the validation — people suddenly noticing that what you’ve done has a value.

“The amount of comments on our Instagram feed during lockdown, people saying, ‘You’ve saved our lives’, ‘You’ve made our lockdown bearable’ and ‘It’s the highlight of our week to come to you and get our box and talk to a human being’.

“It meant so much to people and it felt so good that it was important.

“I’ve always understood how important that is, how much joy there is in a dew-drenched garden, how much incredible diversity the way we farm allows in a small patch of ground, the beauty of it, the power of it, the strength of community that comes with local food. It suddenly felt so right.

“And for that to be so quickly forgotten by people is devastating. It leaves you feeling, ‘What on earth did I do all that for?’

“No one knew there would be a war, that prices would go up so much and maybe if that hadn’t happened it wouldn’t be as it is but it’s just devastating.

“There are moments of utter joy in what I do every day.

“I walked through the garden the other morning when there was a really heavy dew and the sun was coming out and everything was covered in myriad of diamonds and it was so beautiful. I stood there and thought, ‘This is why I do this, this is wealth’.

“I don’t worry for me. I can live on fresh air and beans, I don’t mind, but I do mind about letting my staff go when they’ve got commitments and families. I really mind.

“Over the years we’ve taken in volunteers with difficulties in their personal lives and everyday emotional difficulties and allow them to grow in a safe and nurturing environment, giving them life skills that they carry with them. It’s part of our ethos. I’m really lucky, although I have a mortgage to pay it’s not very big but actually I don’t need very much but these people do.

“I’m 50 and it’s not the same, I’m not raising a young family. My children are 17 and 19.

“I’m in a very different place, so it doesn’t feel so urgent to have to earn money.

“The things that are most important to me are the community links and having that direct relationship with so many of the people who come here and support me week on week and to be able to give something back. It’s what a community business does.”

A Planet Organic spokesman said: “One of the reasons that we are so excited to be opening in Henley is that we are offering something which doesn’t currently exist in the town, complementing the existing retail mix.

“We’ve been out and about in Henley over the past couple of weeks, engaging with local people and businesses, and have received an overwhelmingly positive response from everyone we’ve spoken to, who are really excited about the opening.

“Planet Organic is an entrepreneurial, community-focused brand which engages positively with the people and businesses around our stores.

“We’ve already partnered with youth and community project Nomad, which we’ll be working with on an ongoing basis.

“We’ve also engaged with a number of local schools and are proud to be supporting their PTAs and students.

“We believe that a healthy, busy, thriving high street is to the benefit of all the businesses which occupy it and the customers who shop on it.

“We can’t wait to open our doors in Henley and share in the continued success of the town.”

The Henley store will be the company’s first outside London, where it has 13 outlets.

