Christmas festival to go ahead despite setbacks

THE Henley Christmas Festival will still take place over three days despite the unexpected departure of the town centre manager.

The event has traditionally been held on the evening of the last Friday in November but has been extended this year with extra activities and events over the weekend.

The festivities will start on Friday, November 25, with the switch-on of the lights on the giant Christmas tree in Market Place plus the usual stalls, fairground rides and entertainment.

The children’s lantern parade will not take place as the River & Rowing Museum, which helps organise it, is closed for refurbishment.

Over the weekend there will be festive-themed farmers’ and craft markets.

The three-day idea was suggested by town centre manager Laurie-Jane Cann, 47, before she stepped down last month for health reasons after just four months in the role.

She became the second person to leave the role this year after the previous manager Craig Buckby left in February after just 17 weeks.

Speaking at a meeting of the town council’s events sub-committee, town clerk Sheridan Jacklin-Edward said: “We appointed a really great town centre manager in May who was really fantastic and hit the ground running. She has had to step down, which was unfortunate.”

Mrs Cann’s departure has left the council with limited capacity to implement some of the other changes proposed. Plans for a helter skelter have been cancelled due to a lack of time to plan the logistics and the production of a map of the different shops and stalls has been put on hold.

Mr Jacklin-Edward said: “We were already playing catch-up because the previous town centre manager didn’t last very long so having a manager who started in May to do everything for Christmas was always going to be tight.

“We haven’t had a lot of the resources we needed to make sure everything is done as early and as quickly as we would like.” The council has also overspent its budget for this year’s festival after deciding to heavily subsidise the small Christmas trees placed outside shops and offices following a increase in the supplier’s charge.

However, Mr Jacklin-Edward said the council could use up to £3,000 from the economic development budget to help cover the costs of the festival.

The budget, which is used by the town centre manager to increase footfall and promote business, is relatively untouched following Mrs Cann’s departure.

Mr Jacklin-Edward said: “The thought is that because the money will be spent on the town and increasing footfall then we can take some of the money we need for the Christmas festival from that budget.”

Despite the difficulties, much of the festival will go ahead as planned. The number and type of stalls is on a par with previous years and a selection of fairground rides will be provided by Traylens Funfair.

The final entertainment acts are being booked for the stage, which will be in front of the town hall after being moved last year to the left of Falaise Square. It is hoped that this will improve the flow of spectators, although concerns about congestion were raised at the sub-committee meeting.

Philippa Ratcliffe, of Experience Henley, said: “You’ve got the stage, you have the crowd, you have the tree and you have the market stalls when there is other space to move these things into. I’m just worried and a bit concerned as there are pinch points.”

Councillor Kellie Hinton said there was often congestion outside Gabriel Machin butchers.

She said: “The only year when that hasn’t been ridiculously bad was last year when we moved the stage but now we’re moving it back. We fixed the problem and now we’re bringing it back.”

Councillor David Eggleton, who works as a steward at the festival, suggested moving some of the stalls in Market Place into the surrounding streets. “I don’t think it needs changing, it needs tweaking,” he said.

He also raised concerns about the amount of plastic waste from the festival.