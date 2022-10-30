Marketing manager with 52 reasons to love Henley

A SET of playing cards designed to promote Henley is to be produced next year.

Each of the 52 cards will feature one of the town’s amenities, businesses and interesting characters and places.

The idea came from Emma Sweet, who is marketing manager for Henley pub company Brakspear, and quickly grew after she posted it online.

She says she wants to showcase things special to Henley that visitors and even some locals may not know about.

Emma, 40, from Knowl Hill, said: “Working in marketing, I always have ideas running around in my head.

“When I first came up with this one, I could not find a way to make it work for Brakspear as we have only 11 pubs in the town centre, not 52, so I decided I would do something bigger.

“I work in Henley every day. My friends who live here say I know more about the town than they do as I probably spend more time here in and out of work.

“I am very involved and like to know what’s going on.”

She posted her idea on Facebook and has received 72 likes and many supportive comments from businesses and residents.

Emma said: “I was initially going to email businesses that I thought would be interested but then thought, ‘Why don’t I market it in public first?’ I didn’t realise it would galvanise.

“I was terrified when I first posted it on Facebook. It is nerve-wracking to post something in the public domain as you then have no control over what people say but there has been a lovely buzz. It feels great to have lots of likes.

“The point of the cards is to showcase parts of Henley that people might not know about from looking at TripAdvisor, such as the farmers’ market and the Henley ale trail.

“I couldn’t have had the idea without working in Henley. The aim is to highlight small, independent businesses that you wouldn’t find out about unless you already knew about them.

“Businesses and charities that are unique to Henley and tangible things that locals and visitors can actually see and visit — that is the real purpose.” She has already received sponsorship for all the cards and the sponsors will feature on one each.

Town clerk Sheridan Jacklin-Edward has sponsored six cards, including the farmers’ market card.

Another sponsor is Tim Dodd-Wilson, who owns Big Duck Lilly, the giant inflatable yellow duck that he parades up and down the river on occasions such as Henley Royal Regatta, and raises money for charity.

He said: “Emma reached out to me and said Lilly is an icon in Henley. I didn’t get back quickly enough to get a king or queen but I chose the two of diamonds.

“The two looks like a duck and there is space in the middle for Lilly. It is a low-value card but I don’t mind.

“I think this is a brilliant idea. It is good for the community and for tourism and the cards would make a great Christmas present.”

Jan Parkinson, owner of Fairmile Vineyard, which will be featured on the 10 of diamonds, said: “The card looks fantastic.

“Emma ran a draft past us and we had the idea of having diamonds shooting out of the bottle like bubbles.

“This is good for Henley. It reminds us what a fantastic town we live in. I will buy some and give them to customers and family.”

Instead of a joker, wild cards will be produced, which will feature something unusual about Henley.

One will depict singer Dusty Springfield’s grave in St Mary’s churchyard, which Emma says is a “hidden gem”.

She says the packs of cards should be available in the spring.

“It is a lengthy process,” said Emma. “The designer also has other projects going on, which I have to respect. Designing 52 individual cards is a lot of work. I will keep everyone updated.

“I am leaving a lot of the creativity up to the designer as she knows Henley very well but I have given her some ideas.

“It is up to the businesses which card number they want. Some don’t care while others have a specific reason for having a certain card.

“The hearts are popular for their connotations and jewellers are using the diamonds.”

Emma said the cards are a “creative project” for her, adding: “My day job is still at Brakspear. It is a nice distraction from what is going on at that moment. I think coming together is what we all need.”

For more information, email henleyplayingcards@gmail.com