Small business owners plead for customers to support independents

INDEPENDENT food traders in Henley are worried about the future of their businesses.

Zoë Ferreira, who opened the Henley Larder in Bell Street two years ago, said: “I think we’re really lucky because we have great independent shops here.

“When the larger chains come in, it can only make us feel a bit shaken that they’re going to be able to provide something at a lower price and potentially cause issues for the smaller shops.

“That said, it comes with an understanding that the town has to progress and move in a direction that people want.

“It’s really hard because the thing with Henley is we’re not just a town of locals, we have lots of tourists so I think there needs to be a place for both.

“I would like the entire high street to be stocked full of independent shops but that’s not realistic and that’s not necessarily what people want.

“I do worry that it will have an impact. I feel quite lucky that my business is specifically about local produce and that isn’t something that Planet Organic are looking to do, so I think our models are different enough that it hopefully won’t affect me that much.

“I think the message to the public has to be that there’s a lot of talk about how much people love the independent scene in Henley but without supporting it the businesses will not continue to exist.

“Big business like Planet Organic have the money behind them which some of the small businesses, like me, don’t.

“It’s already a challenging time. We’re going into a winter which is completely unknown as to how it’s going to be with the energy crisis. Small businesses are already gritting their teeth.

“Nearly all of my producers have put their costs up. I am trying to limit the impact that will have on my customers but ultimately that is the way that it is now. Everyone’s trying their best. No one is winning.

“When it comes to the larger shops they get huge discounted deals because they’re able to buy in such quantities.”

Mrs Ferreira says that she saw an impact on her business when Gail’s bakery opened in Henley.

“My bread sales took a hit,” she said. “But it’s complicated because people clearly love Gail’s. I don’t think the independents want to be like, ‘You must support us and nothing else’ and certainly I don’t feel that way.

“But equally I think as a town we talk so much about how we love our vibrant high street and our independents but it’s time for action not talk. I plead with the public that they keep supporting local farms and local independents, because that’s going to be the best thing for the community as a whole.

“I don’t want Planet Organic to feel unwelcome but I think the town as a whole has to find a way to make it all work together.”

Bodywise Heath Foods in Market Place has been owned by Sunil Bilakhia for the past 13 years but has existed for more than 50.

Mr Bilakhia said he was concerned about the impact that Planet Organic might have and that business rates and rents were contributing to the closure of many smaller shops.

“Times are very hard at the moment,” he said. “To have competition like this crop up, it’s going to be even harder for a small retailer to cope with.

“As we can see from any high street you go down, the number of shops that have closed down not just because of the lack of business but also the increase in business rates and rents, not to mention the energy costs.

“Smaller businesses will only survive if local councils and landlords are to be kinder on business rates and rent reviews. Otherwise there will be hardly any smaller retail shops left.

“In Henley we have customers, who have been loyal for years on end and we hope it stays that way. There is a possibility this might have a positive effect by bringing more people into Henley looking for health food supplements.

“We’re not saying don’t go to Planet Organic, but keep on supporting local businesses, the smaller shops that you’ve always gone to.”

Tom Tuite Dalton, who runs the Boston Baker from his home in Boston Road, said that the opening of Gail’s impacted him.

Previously, his bread was stocked in two shops in Henley but that stopped. He said: “When I see Planet Organic’s marketing I see ‘handpicked’ I think, ‘Yes, from your warehouse’. Like with Gail’s, they’re pretending to be a bit artisan — a clever use of words can give the impression they are something they’re not.

“People think that organic equals good but they don’t always think about food miles. If they’re bringing a lot from overseas I don’t think it will be net positive. Organic isn’t the be all and end all.

“I source flour from Oxfordshire, I make bread locally and deliver it locally, so I have a very low carbon footprint.

“My bread is fresher and I’ve heard that from customers. Theirs is made in a factory in London. I think people should buy local because it is better, not because they feel guilty that people would go bust otherwise.”

David Rodger Sharp, the owner of Lawlor’s bakery, which supplies bread wholesale, welcomed the arrival of Planet Organic.

He said: “If anything, it will have a positive impact. We’re in discussions hopefully to provide wholesale organic bread through them. It’s incredibly tough trading at the moment. The cost of power is astronomical.

“It’s such a big unit they have. I worry for them since I’ve seen the likes of H Café and Crockers close down. I think the high street will see a few more casualties over the next few months. I think they will have a challenging few months ahead but I’m sure they know what they are doing.”

Emma Vanstone-Booth, a director of the Henley Business Partnership, said: “I think as a town we’re pulled in two different directions. Planet Organic is a big brand, a shiny new shop that has chosen to come to Henley. It gives us pride in our town and that pride is well-placed.

“But it could come at the expense of half a dozen local producers and retailers. A small town does not necessarily have enough natural footfall to support two of everything. Someone is going to do badly out of that. At the expense of this one shiny new shop we could see smaller shops close.”

She compared the big marketing budgets of larger retailers, which advertise their products on social media, to smaller retailers.

“Some of these small retailers don’t have time to get busy on social media or to put their hand up and say, ‘Hey, don’t forget about me’,” said Mrs Vanstone-Booth.

She said independent shops, which played a large role in providing food during lockdown, should not be forgotten now.

Mrs Vanstone-Booth said: “People like Tamsin came to the rescue when supermarkets were hostile places to go during the covid-19 lockdown.

“It was safer to go into, say, a butcher when it was just you in the shop. Then everyone was happy to go local. Our habits have reverted back to whatever’s cheapest. We have to vote with our feet.

“There could be a happy medium, perhaps if Planet Organic was to work with local producers and provide a shop front for some folks who don’t have a shop front. But then I worry it would go into Planet Organic coffers.”

