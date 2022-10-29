Warning after dog nearly dies from eating drugs

A DOG nearly died after ingesting narcotics in Benson.

It is believed to have eaten an unknown drug while on a walk along the river last week.

The animal showed symptoms of an overdose, including drowsiness and convulsions, and was rushed to a vet in Cholsey.

The owner, who wanted to remain anonymous, said it was a “traumatic” ordeal.

She said: “My husband took our dogs for a walk past the waterfront café along the towpath towards Shillingford Bridge.

“At some stage past the mobile homes, one of the dogs must have ingested the drugs, although we are not sure where or when exactly.

“When they came home, I was at the gym. Normally, my dogs go mad if I have left the house even for 30 seconds but when I came home this time, this one was very quiet.

“I thought this was weird. I work from home, so I know my dogs inside out and this dog was acting unusually.

“I was sat at my desk to work and the dog would not sit under my feet like it normally does.

“I couldn’t find it and when I looked, it was behind the sofa, leaning into it. It was unresponsive, so I picked it up and it started convulsing in my arms.

“My child is a medical student so checked its heartbeat and realised it was really slow. I called my husband in. At this point, it was like my dog was in a coma. It couldn’t stand up or keep its eyes open.

“I took the dog straight to Cholsey vets. I honestly didn’t know if the dog would come back alive as I was convinced it was dying.”

“At the vets, my dog had a drip put into its front leg vein to absorb the narcotics. It was at the vets in total for 36 hours.

“The dog could not eat for 24 hours. When it could, it was fed charcoal to absorb more toxins and transferred to Didcot vets overnight, where they have vets on call.

“When my dog finally came home, it was not in a good state. It was heavily sedated. It is fine now but it was very traumatising — a scary, scary incident.

“We were absolutely distraught while we were waiting to find out the outcome because we did not know what would happen.

“If I had gone to the vets any later, it could have been a very different story — it was like a massive overdose. If my dog was smaller, it would have been dead within minutes.

“We were in complete shock when we found out the dog had eaten drugs. They are dogs and will pick up bits of things they think are food from the floor.

“However, my dogs tend to stay close on walks and do not forage, so the drugs were clearly on the main path.

“It was a handy route to walk my dogs as it is near the house but I will not be walking there now. Many people walk there and I would encourage them to be careful.”

The incident happened on private land.