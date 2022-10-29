Pigeon cared for by bird lover after electrocution

A pigeon, which narrowly escaped death twice after being electrocuted and falling onto the trainline at Twyford, is being nursed back to health by a woman from Wargrave.

Sarah Ball, who runs Wargrave Wild Bird Rescue from her home in Victoria Road, rescued the bird with the help of a team from Network Rail after it flew into the overhead wires. She has named the pigeon “Electra”.

Mrs Ball said: “A lady phoned me from Twyford station. She was waiting to go to work and she’d seen a little white pigeon fly into the overhead electric cables and go down onto the track. She could see it was still alive and blinking, but clearly very stunned.

“So the only thing I could do, because she was in the middle of a two metre gap between two live rails, was to phone Network Rail. And they were really quick, within an hour they sent out a team of chaps who got the electrics turned off, and they crawled across the track and retrieved her.

“She luckily fell in a bit where the trains weren’t going over her but they were going either side. To begin with we walked past because we thought she was dead. It just looked like she had no head because her head was completely black.”

Electra suffered burns on top of her leg where she hit the wire, and her long wing feathers melted away with the force of the charge. She was singed across her body, and her beak was charred.

Mrs Ball says she has never treated a bird who has been electrocuted before.

“It’s pretty amazing, you’d think the shock of it, the heart would stop or some of the internal organs would be permanently damaged.

“To begin with I was syringe feeding her with a powdered food which we use for baby pigeons, we mix it up into liquid food. I syringe-fed her for two or three days before she started eating feed. She had antibiotics twice a day for the first week and an anti-inflammatory cream on the bare bits where she hit the wire. And the rest is rest and warmth really.

“She’s a lot brighter now. She’s preening herself, trying to make herself look pretty but to no avail. But she will be with me for a long time because she has to naturally moult those long wing feathers and regrow them which is often an annual event. Probably in a week’s time I’ll move her out to the aviary if I think she is up to it. She should be able to fly again once the feathers have recovered.”

Mrs Ball hopes that Electra be released eventually, if she recovers fully. She thinks that Electra is between one or two years old, and that ‘she’ could be male.

“You can’t really tell until you see their behaviour with other pigeons. When I put her in the aviary I’ll see her behaviour. The male ones are a bit more bossy. They sort of round up the other ones. But at the moment she’s still quite quiet,” she said.

In addition to feral pigeons like Electra, Mrs Ball has taken in wood pigeons, doves, blackbirds, sparrows, starlings, robins, thrushes, blue tits, swifts and an Aylesbury duck. She looks after the birds in aviaries in her garden before returning them to the wild when they are healthy enough.

Currently, she is looking after about 40 birds. So far this year, she has rehabilitated and released 53 birds, with 12 more ready to go in the next few weeks. A further nine will be released over the next few months. Six birds will become permanent residents as their injuries mean they would be unable to survive in the wild.

The average length of time that a bird stays in her care is five weeks, but baby birds can stay for up to two or three months.

Some pigeons who are released join the local flock, which regularly returns to feed in the garden, while others have decided not to leave.

Mrs Ball said: “We’ve had one, Edwina, for three and a half years. She fell out of a nest in some horse stables and we reared her as a little baby and let her go. She went off for one night and she came back and she’s never left. She does loops around the garden but she doesn’t really go beyond the garden boundaries.

“We don’t generally let her in the kitchen but she comes in and out. She sits on my husband’s feet when he’s on the computer. During lockdown she would sit on our shoulders and when my husband, who was in the fire brigade, was having Zoom meetings, she would sit on his shoulder and be part of the meeting. Everyone would laugh.”

Mrs Ball’s interest in helping birds came from her childhood in Goring, where her mother, an RSPCA fundraiser, used to rescue birds. Wargrave Wild Bird Rescue started six years ago when her daughter, Elena, found a one-day-old sparrow on their drive.

“She said she wanted to have a go at saving it, and we thought – no chance. But he’s six years old now. Because we’ve had him from a one-day old baby we’ve kept him because he’s so tame, we didn’t think he would survive in the wild, we did some research on it. But we actually got another one a few years later, again as a one-day old, so they live together. We call them Harry and Meghan but they’re both males, actually.

“During lockdown it took off, in 2020. My daughter had finished her A Levels, and she wanted to occupy herself. I’m a dog walker as well and I had to give up my dog walking that year as well, partly because of covid and partly because of chemotherapy, I had breast cancer.

“So I had four months of chemo but actually the bird rescue was great because my daughter did a lot on the days when I was down, I couldn’t do much physically, and on the days I was feeling good, it was good because it took my mind off all the treatment. We had a really good year that year. We learnt a lot.”

She has passed on her passion to her daughter, Elena, 20, who is now studying to become a vet at Cambridge University. Her husband, Lincoln, 53, and son Sammy, 18, also support her efforts. Mr Ball, a retired officer in the fire service, built three of the five aviaries in their garden.

Mrs Ball said: “My husband absolutely loves Eddie, there’s a real relationship there. He’s really tolerant, I think that’s the best word, because sometimes the lounge is full of birds. Sometimes there’s birds in every room.”

Anyone wanting to support Wargrave Wild Bird Rescue can buy bird feed and supplements from their Amazon wishlist: https://www.amazon.co.uk/hz/wishlist/ls/3FW8TYC7DJZGF?ref_=wl_share

ENDS

Captions

2210194: Electra with her injuries.

2210199: Electra with her injuries.

2210195: Edwina the pigeon outside the kitchen.

2210196: Sue Ball in the feral pigeon aviary.

2210197: One-eyed Doris and her mate, Baby, who has a bad leg.

2210198: Sparrows Harry and Meghan.