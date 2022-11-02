We want to be part of community, says new store chief

THE chief executive of Planet Organic says he wants his Henley store to be part of the community.

George Dymond was speaking at the official opening of the supermarket in Market Place on Thursday last week, its 13th and the first outside London.

He said he was keen to work with other businesses and organisations.

Mr Dymond said: “What I’m really passionate about is when we come to any community we are a part of that community. We don’t just put a shop in and run away.

“Over the months and years to come, we want to see more local innovators. I’m sure some of them are in the marketplace already.”

The store, which has taken over the former Superdrug premises, sells organic produce, healthy snacks and supplements and vitamins as well as range of organic skincare and beauty products.

It also has a café serving pastries, sandwiches and coffee.

The store is working with the youth and community project Nomad to provide healthy food for young children.

Mr Dymond said: “We are really happy to be partnering with Nomad and are amazed by the work they have already done in this wonderful community.”

Jaco Bruwer, a Nomad support worker, said: “They’re helping us with some of the community work we do with regard to providing food for the young people we work with.

“We have after-school youth clubs and we work in local schools so bringing something for them foodwise will be great. This is the first time we’ve had that sort of interest from a new business.”

Mayor Michelle Thomas said: “I couldn’t be more excited about this opening. For you to choose Henley as your first store outside London is incredible.

“One of the things you have been clever about is to launch just before COP27. Organic food is very important to our environment. My hope for the future is that organic food can come down in price and be where it should be in terms of food and produce that isn’t produced organically. I think that is the whole world’s goal.

“I can’t wait to start shopping to be honest. It all looks so inviting and I think you’ve done a great job with the shop-fitting.”

Nick Ridley, property and operations director, said: “There’s a lot of our target customers here in Henley — people who buy into the whole ethos of being planet-friendly and using organic produce.

“When we first started to think about expanding, we were looking for towns like Henley. It is a vibrant place and no one here seems to do what we do.

“We’re not a mass market retailer, we’re a specialist niche retailer. There are a lot of brands in the shop that people will have never heard of as we work with lots of small businesses.

“In time we plan to work with local businesses. Obviously, we don’t have a network here yet but part of our plan is to start those conversations.”