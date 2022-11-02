Shop staff angry after graffiti sprayed on walls

BUSINESSES in Henley have condemned vandals who sprayed graffiti on their walls.

Staff at shops in Duke Street arrived at work on Thursday last week to discover “2secs” daubed in black paint in multiple places along the street as well as on some road signs in Friday Street.

Daniela Wilde, of Lawsons Goldsmiths, said: “It looks awful and I don’t understand why they felt the need to do this. Do they feel good about themselves after doing that?

“It takes time out of our days now to try to sort it out when we have plenty of other things we could be doing.

“Who wants to come and buy expensive jewellery when there’s that outside?” Next door, at Tim Peers estate agent, Jacquie Armstrong said: “I can’t believe there would be graffiti in Henley. We’re all quite disgusted by it.”

Christine Harris, who works at Franco Belge, said: “It’s wrong and makes the town look so messy. It gives people the wrong impression. Why pick on businesses?”

Her colleague Rajni Sajwan said: “I’ve been here seven years and it’s the first time I’ve seen this done to the town. It doesn’t suit the look of Henley — you tend to see these things in rough towns.

“We had a refurbishment at the end of January and we had it looking fabulous and now this has ruined it because that’s what people see when they walk past.”

Claire Stacey, from Bunker opticians, said: “It’s disgusting and it’s also on a sign and been there for months now. We’re not best pleased about it but I don’t think it will put people off coming in.”

Mayor Michelle Thomas said: “We’re going to have to put it on the council agenda and have a really good talk about this.

“Without a police presence, things can happen in a split second. We have no CCTV there either but even if we did I’m not sure we’d be able to identify the culprit.

“We can only appeal to them by saying that this is costing us so much every time you do this.

“Councillor David Eggleton wants to put up a graffiti wall somewhere so they can practise and it will stop them doing it where they shouldn’t.”

By Monday the graffiti had been painted over.

This is the latest in a series of incidents in which vandals have spray-painted street furniture such as telephone boxes, bus shelters, the railway bridge in Mill Lane and Henley Bridge.

An Oxfordshire County Council spokesman said: “Plans for the removal of the graffiti on Henley Bridge are in place and are awaiting listed building consent.

“This is pending clarification on the appropriate planning authority for this boundary between Wokingham Borough Council and South Oxfordshire District Council.”