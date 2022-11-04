Mermaids protest at pollution

THE Henley Mermaids will protest about river pollution after finishing their 104km swim along the Thames tomorrow (Saturday).

The five women will gather at Red Lion Lawn at 9am after completing the last leg from the River & Rowing Museum.

They started at the source of the river at Cricklade in Wiltshire and have swum about 20 6km sections, mainly at weekends when they are less busy.

They are raising money for Surfers Against Sewage, a charity that campaigns against sewage dumping in rivers and oceans, and have made about £3,000 so far.

Laura Reineke, Jo Robb, Susan Barry, Fiona Print and Joan Fennelly will finish at the mermaid statue on Red Lion Lawn to begin their protest with megaphones and banners.

They will be joined by members of the Henley Open Water Swimming Club and are inviting members of the public to join in. Costumes and placards are encouraged and there will be prizes for the best.

There will be speakers including Mayor Michelle Thomas, Fr Jeremy Tayler, rector of St Mary’s Church, Ash Smith, from Windrush Against Sewage Pollution, and Mark Hull, from the Oxford Rivers Improvement Network.

A plaque to raise awareness about river pollution will be unveiled.

The Mermaids claim that Thames Water released raw sewage into the river and its tributaries for more than 70,000 hours last year, including 400 hours at Fawley and Friday Street, Henley.

Mrs Print, 59, of St Mark’s Road, Henley, who came up with the idea of the swim, said: “It’s just not acceptable that sewage is still being dumped in the river. The system needs to be totally overhauled.

“We want to raise awareness and hopefully make Thames Water take notice. We really do want people to support us.

“The swim was absolutely worth it. It has been really special swimming in the river that we love so much from the beginning to our home in Henley. We’ve all loved it.

“We’ve discovered hidden parts of the river that only the birds and fish ever get to see. Tiny bridges, right-angled turns, knee-deep water and fallen trees gave way to the dreaming spires of Oxford and the beauty of the stretches throughout South Oxfordshire. It has been wonderful.

“There have been some challenges though. Not every part of the river was easily accessible and it was cold some days. There were also some places that were not as clean, especially through Reading.”

Mrs Reineke, 47, of Damer Gardens, Henley, said: “Seeing our river from its source to home has been extra special.

“We are so lucky to have this spectacular natural resource on our doorstep and we must protect it.”

Ms Robb, a member of South Oxfordshire District Council and its “Thames champion” said: “It’s devastating and angering that Thames Water continues to dump raw sewage into the rive because of its ongoing failure to invest properly in sewerage infrastructure and because of the total failure of the regulators and Government to properly control the industry.

“This situation is the direct result of decades of failure by the privatised water monopolies to invest in infrastructure and the failure of a defunded Environment Agency and Ofwat to hold them to account.”

The Mermaids are sponsored by Henley Information Systems.

• What do you think? Write to: Letters, Henley Standard, Caxton House, 1 Station Road, Henley or email letters

@henleystandard.co.uk