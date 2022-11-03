Branch line trains suspended at weekend

TRAINS between Henley and Twyford will be suspended this weekend.

Buses will replace trains on the branch line from 7am to 7pm tomorrow (Saturday) and all day on Sunday, while new track is laid.

The buses will visit stations in a different order to the train service, going from Twyford to Wargrave to Henley to Shiplake.

Tomorrow, rail strikes mean that trains will be disrupted across the country.

Despite the imminent disruption to the service, there was no clear signage about the closure of the line as of Tuesday in any of the branch line stations.

The only information available was on a poster detailing planned timetable changes across the whole First Great Western network in November.

Philip Meadowcroft, of the Wargrave User Group, only learnt of the suspension when he spoke to some workers at Wargrave station.

He said: “I happened to be at the station on Monday and I saw some activity and I asked a National Rail contractor what was going on.

“He said, ‘Oh, we’re closing the line to lay new track.’ I thought we would have been notified. On the display board there’s no indication there’s anything happening this weekend.”

“If I hadn’t bumped into them by total accident we wouldn’t know about it.”

Mr Meadowcroft was frustrated about the lack of advance notice for travellers.

He said: “They can’t blame lack of staff or resources when they have the dot matrix sign. National Rail have probably been planning this for ages. It really is a farce.”

He pointed out that the rail replacement bus from Twyford to Henley would not visit Wargrave station, due to lack of turning space in the car park but would instead stop outside the Woodclyffe Hall.

“It’s an inconvenience. If you walk to Wargrave station it’s another 400 yards in the rain and dark. It’s totally suboptimal.”

Neil Gunnell, of Henley Trains, said: “There is often engineering work at the weekends, so it is not unusual to have disruption but I am not sure why they have no posters up.

“Saturday is a strike day anyway so anyone planning to travel should check their journey.”

A GWR spokesman said: “We work hard to ensure that passengers are given as much prior notice as possible of any changes with up to 12 weeks’ notice at GWR.com/upgrade and four weeks’ notice at stations.”