The wheelchair gardener

A GARDENER from Henley who was left disabled after suffering five cardiac arrests in a single night has won a prize for his allotment.

Gary Heeks, 60, was on life support for two weeks following a heart attack in 2019 and was told by nurses he had just six months to live.

The father of two survived but a later stroke left him in a wheelchair and he had to retire from his job as an estate manager.

To cope with his recovery, he took on a plot at Greencroft allotments, using a cushion to shuffle around and an extra-long pole to reach his crops.

He grows cabbages, cauliflowers, Swiss chard, beetroot, celeriac and this year he has grown Brussels sprouts so big that other gardeners have been coming to him for advice.

The Henley Allotments Association awarded him a trophy for best plot at the Greencroft site, off Matson Drive.

Mr Heeks, who lives with his wife Val, 58, in Lawson Road, described his allotment as a lifesaver.

He said: “I was in a dark place after my cardiac arrest. It hurt as I’ve always been active and done everything myself.

“I had to learn to talk again and to use my arms. The leg was a no go but I thought, ‘Sod what the hospital says, I’m going to keep going and fighting’. To win something just gives you another buzz, especially after everything I have been through.”

Mr Heeks worked as a gardener for more than 40 years, overseeing grounds and estates across the UK.

He holds the world record for heaviest celery which he set in 2018 with a 92lb specimen.

His career began when he left school at 16 to work for a plant nursery in his hometown of Lymington, Hampshire.

Mr Heeks said: “I knew straightaway that I loved gardening, even though none of my family did it. It’s physical work and I loved being out in the fresh air.”

It was as head groundsman at Northern General Hospital in Sheffield that Mr Heeks met his wife, who was training to be a social worker, and the couple were married in 1982.

They had two daughters, Rachael, 40, and Claire, 37, and soon moved to Basingstoke where Mr Heeks took a job as head gardener of Hilsea College.

Four years later, the family moved to Henley, where he worked as a gardener at Wilminster Park in Remenham for three months before moving to Cray House in Harpsden. The original grounds of the house were designed in three layers by renowned horticulturalist Gertrude Jekyll but had been turned into a lawn by previous owners.

Mr Heeks discovered the original plans and set about restoring it to Jekyll’s design with a pond, herbaceous beds and a croquet field.

His project continued despite the owners moving and being replaced by New Zealand film director Peter Jackson.

Mr Heeks said: “He was funny as hell. He didn’t seem that interested in what I was doing and just asked for a few trees here and a few bushes there.

“He would come back every three months or so and bring a bottle of scotch for me from New Zealand.

“We went to all the red-carpet premieres of his films in Leicester Square. Val and I sat next to Jack Black during King Kong but we both fell asleep.”

Jackson sold the house in 2006 just as Mr Heeks had finished restoring the garden and the new American owners were not as appreciative of his efforts.

Mr Heeks said: “They thought the garden was all too much effort and wanted it to be flat lawn again. I told them I couldn’t destroy what I had created.”

He quit and become head gardener for Lord and Lady Nash in Ewelme, where he spent the next 13 years.

It was after a day working in their kitchen garden in April 2019 that he suffered a cardiac arrest.

Mrs Heeks said: “It was his birthday and we were just sitting down to open his presents when he turned to me and said, ‘I don’t feel well, love’. His head just dropped and at the time we thought the worst. We ran up to him and couldn’t feel his pulse.

“I was frantic. I thought I was going to lose the love of my life.”

The couple’s elder daughter performed CPR on him for 40 minutes before paramedics arrived and took Mr Heeks to the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford. There, he had four more cardiac arrests.

“I just wanted to give the nurses something to do,” he joked.

He spent two weeks on life support and another two in recovery, when he was told he would not live past Christmas.

Mr Heeks said: “I just started crying when the nurse told me. I shut down totally and it was like my brain had melted.”

He still had use of his legs when he was discharged but was not fit enough to continue working.

To occupy his time, Mr Heeks took on the allotment plot, which helped with his mental health.

He said: “It made me feel good in my head and I could get on and start doing something. That was the first time I had felt like that since the cardiac arrest.”

Mr Heeks was hospitalised again after Christmas after suffering a double stroke and was forced to use a wheelchair.

Determined this wouldn’t stop him, he continued gardening and even moved on to a bigger plot with a shed.

He now spends five to six hours every day at the plot and is often joined by his wife or daughters who help with some of the digging he is unable to do.

He uses his good arm and good leg to push himself around his plot and has a 15ft extendable hoe, twice the normal length.

Mr Heeks said: “The allotment was lifesaving. I would have given up and I’d probably be dead without it. I put my recovery down to not giving in and being bloody stubborn as well as having a good wife and daughters.”

Mrs Heeks said: “He has always lived for his gardening and it’s something he has always had a love for. He has always put his back into it and that’s what I’m proud of him for.”

Greencroft site manager Mandy Taylor, who judged the allotment awards, said: “It’s not just a pretty plot, it is immaculate. He does all his own composting and weeding whereas other people get a slight cold and let their plot go.

“He’s here all seasons — winter and summer, whenever. The other day he had a slight stroke and he was down here the next day. He could hardly talk properly but he was painting the shed. He just doesn’t give up. “

Mr Heeks is now considering writing a book of gardening advice and is stuck between two titles, My Way or No Way and Seed to Feed.

He has also set his sights on a new goal — to grow a 100lb celery and break his own record.