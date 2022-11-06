Cafe named after owner’s brother relocates again

A CAFÉ owner who named the business in memory of her brother has moved to new premises in Caversham.

Liza Smith, 45, who opened Nathan’s Nibbles three years ago, has relocated from Church Street to Prospect Street.

The mother of five from Emmer Green set up the café in tribute to her brother Nathan, who died of muscular dystrophy in 2015, aged 25.

She said: “People are always asking what the story is behind the name when they come in and it is always so lovely to tell them.

“We hope the new location will really help us gain more customers as well as keeping our locals who all know Nathan’s story.”

Mrs Smith grew up with Nathan and her seven other siblings in Harefield, Hillingdon.

Nathan was seven when he was diagnosed with muscular dystrophy, a disease that causes weakness and loss of muscle mass. He was told he would not live past 19.

Mrs Smith said: “It was really tough when we got the news as we are such a close family. We decided to cram in as many things as possible that Nathan wanted to do, like holidays and day trips, as we knew time was precious.

“He was a bit of a Del Boy character, very cheeky and confident and he loved wheeling and dealing.”

Her sister Lorna set up a florists in their home town named after Nathan and their mother, also called Lorna, bought a farm to live with him in his remaining years.

Mrs Smith said: “He was allowed any animal he wanted, whether it was llamas, sheep or chickens. He loved chickens and had hundreds of them.” She had moved to Emmer Green with her husband John by the time Nathan died.

She was working on construction sites and running a burger van at weekends when she decided to open a café.

She bought a sandwich shop in London Street, Reading, and opened the business in 2019.

Mrs Smith said: “When we opened for the first time it was so lovely to see Nathan’s name above the door. We quickly developed a good reputation and have had the same six group of girls from the start.”

The café continued operating for two and a half years, switching to takeaway only during the coronavirus pandemic, before moving to Church Street, Caversham.

It had only been open at the new premises for eight months when Mrs Smith was told that her landlord wanted to redevelop the site and she had six months to move.

She said: “I felt like my heart had been ripped out. I cried from

9 o’clock to 5 o’clock that day as I had worked so hard on this business. Eventually my mum consoled me and said we could find a new place.”

Now the café has taken over the former Flower Shop unit in Prospect Street following refurbishment.

The menu features soups, burgers and sandwiches, including Nathan’s favourite, a roast beef baguette.

The café’s ice cream parlour, which features Nathan’s face on the logo, serves flavours including chocolate brownie, lemon crunch and Reese’s Pieces.

Mrs Smith says family is at the forefront of the business, with her daughter Baylee, 21, working front of house.

She said: “Baylee just remembers Nathan as Uncle Nate. It feels like his legacy has continued, which is something that we all knew we wanted to do when he was first

diagnosed.”