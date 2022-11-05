Parkrun marks 200th outing on Halloween weekend

HENLEY Parkrun took place for the 200th time on Saturday.

As the anniversary fell on Halloween weekend, the organisers wore costumes.

Afterwards, the volunteers and runners enjoyed brownies and chocolates followed by coffee at Bijan’s in Market Place.

The weekly event began in 2017 and an average of 40 to 50 runners take part, running along 40 Acre Path, off Tilebarn Close. Event director Adrian Marsh, of St Mark’s Road, said: “It’s really nice that we got here. One big challenge was during covid when parkrun nationally closed down.

“When that finished, we couldn’t do our original course because of the restrictions — our start point was too bunched — but it worked out well because we ended up with a better set-up. The Henley College kindly let us use their playing field to start and then we use both this field and the one next door, which used to be our starting point, so there is more space now.

“We’ve also had lots of support from the town council which owns part of the land, the Hernes Estate, which owns the other part, and the tennis club, which lets us store our things here.

“People really appreciate parkrun and they come every week. There is a massive cross-section. We’ve got eight-year-olds and a woman named Ursula who just turned 80 runs most weeks. Running abilities are also so varied. We actively encourage people who don’t want to run to walk it.”

Phil Stubbington, of Adwell Square, who helped set up the first Henley parkrun, said: “Around that time my wife and I had just started running together. It has been great seeing it grow.”