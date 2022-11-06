‘Stop wasting money and fix our flooding problem’

COUNCILLORS in Peppard have accused Oxfordshire County Council of wasting taxpayers’ money while failing to fix a flooding problem in the village.

A faulty drain in Church Lane overflows when it rains heavily but has not been repaired by the council, which is the highways authority, due to the likely cost.

But the parish council says it could have been fixed using the £30,000 spent on a “living wall” in the car park outside County Hall in Oxford.

This is a wooden frame filled with plants that absorb carbon dioxide from traffic.

The council, which is run by a Liberal Democrat, Labour and Green coalition, wants to find out how effective it is in improving air quality.

But Joe Berger, who chairs Peppard Parish Council, said: “Their failure to take action results in the continued flooding.

“The constant excuse given is that no budget exists to undertake such work. This is ridiculous when parish councillors are regularly informed of the wasteful activities of the county council, including a few plants hung on a shed-like structure that have no realistic scientific or other purpose.

“We were also informed they were hiring diversity officers who have zero productive input and about proposals to convert all council toilets to make them gender neutral at an estimated cost of £1 million, which has a negative impact on providing safe spaces for women.”

Councillor David Bartholomew, who represents the village on the county council for the opposition Conservatives, said: “I think the living wall is a rather ridiculous experiment and it’s not at all clear what it’s meant to achieve.

“I haven’t been able to get a clear explanation. It is an initiative by the climate change team and I was told it is for monitoring the air quality in the car park. It’s a strange way to go about it and seems like an irresponsible use of money.

“All nine parishes that I cover have asked why expenditure has gone into this and not the villages.

“My emails are about roads and drains, education and adult and child social care, not a living wall.”

Cllr Bartholomew said he had only ever managed to obtain temporary fixes for the flooding problem because a “proper solution” was deemed “too expensive” by the county council.

“I’ve helped with this issue, sometimes just arranging for sandbags to deflect the water. The engineers have worked very hard but they say they don’t have the budget for a comprehensive solution.”

He said that a council officer had said the drain was checked regularly and cleaned.

In June last year, a tanker was sent by the county council multiple times to pump water and on one day removed 18,000 litres.

Victoria Cooper, whose property is affected by the flooding, said she called the county council every time there was flooding and used Fix My Street to report the issue.

The floodwater reaches her garden, which kills the grass, and prevents her three children and two dogs from being able to play

outside.

Her partner, Glen Dudman, has twice resurfaced the drive in a failed attempt to prevent it flooding.

Miss Cooper said she sent the council estimates to fix the driveway and get sandbags to use as a barrier but didn’t receive any replies.

An Oxfordshire County Council spokesman said: “This initiative links to the climate action and adaptation strategies and our local transport plan in terms of tackling air quality issues.

“The council is trialling green infrastructure that could potentially improve air quality in areas most in need of improvement.

“We know that air quality in Oxford and other parts of Oxfordshire does need to be improved and this is a major aim of the council’s transport strategies.

“This ‘living wall’ could potentially be one method of improving air quality. We will trial the scheme for six months and assess the evidence in due course.

“The project builds on previous work in Staffordshire that highlighted the potential for living/green walls to bring about localised air quality improvement.

“The next phase will involve the living wall being dismantled into three sections and there will be the opportunity to send these into the wider community in Oxfordshire.

There has already been interest from schools, educational institutions and community groups.”