I chatted to my late brother during wing walk to calm me

A WOMAN “chatted” to her late brother to help relax her as she took part in a wing walk.

Emma-Jane Taylor, from Henley, has been taking part in a series of challenges to raise awareness for Project 90/10, a charity she is setting up to combat child sex abuse through education, workshops and campaigning.

Wing walking on a bi-plane was her final task and the scariest as she has a fear of flying.

Emma-Jane, 50, said: “I was looking at doing a parachute jump but then looked up what could go wrong and I didn’t sign the form. The next day I looked at a wing walk but forced myself not to look up what could go wrong with that. I am fairly scared of taking off and landing in a plane but I wanted to push my boundaries.”

She had some sessions with Henley hypnotherapist Keri Froehlich-Powell to help overcome her fear.

Emma-Jane, a corporate trainer and motivational speaker, said: “She got me to think laterally and to focus on the beauty of the experience, so in the end I found myself looking forward to it, although I was still nervous.”

She travelled to Headcorn Aerodrome in Kent for the challenge and was accompanied by her friend Imogen Scott, from Shiplake.

Emma-Jane said: “We got there after 1pm, ahead of the flight at 2pm. We had to watch a safety video and I got to ask some questions to make sure I was happy with everything. They did say that if we felt we couldn’t do it they would give us our money back, which I thought was really good of them.

“I was then given a fleece, some goggles and some earplugs and shown to some steps that get you to the cockpit. You are instructed to place your feet on certain places and are led into your standing/sitting seat before being strapped in.

“You then are given a series of instructions by the pilot. If you hold on to the back of the chair you are fine and if you are waving your arms around they will do more exciting moves such as dips and turns but I didn’t do that, I was mostly holding on to the chair. If you put your thumb down he will bring you in.

“Part of the reason for doing the wing walk was to raise awareness so I did take a video mid-air but the pilot thought I was getting excited so I had to quickly stop him before he tried doing anything.”

Emma-Jane’s brother Nicholas Brown, 57, passed away two months ago and she found talking to him calming. She said: “I’m quite a spiritual person, so I chatted to my brother as we were taking off and all I could hear was him laughing at me.” The flight lasted 10 minutes and the plane travelled at a speed of about 100mph and reached a height of 500ft.

Emma-Jane said: “It was quite liberating to be on top of the plane and there are no words I can use to describe it. It was a calm day and while 500ft seems quite high it feels like a really nice space. When I looked down I could see sheep and thought it was so beautiful.

“I was nervous coming down but with bi-planes you just feel it glide. The landing was so smooth, I hadn’t realised we had touched the ground. I just burst into tears. I was pleased that I was alive but also proud of myself for conquering one of my fears.”

Her other challenges included a two-day 100km walk along the Jurassic Coast in Dorset, a 70-mile circuit of the Isle of Wight, a virtual swim across the Channel in the Phyllis Court Club swimming pool and paddleboarding 10 miles on the Thames between Henley and Marlow.

Emma-Jane said: “I decided to do these 12 challenges as it was my 50th year and I wanted to do something to push myself while promoting my charity and my advocacy work supporting those who have been through child sex abuse. I have decided to make it my life mission to do what I can, when I can in whatever way I can to raise awareness.”