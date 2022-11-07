Monday, 07 November 2022

07 November 2022

Kenton manager quits

THE manager of the Kenton Theatre has stepped down.

Simon Spearing, who joined the New Street theatre in January 2021, will no longer be working there.

Julie Huntington, who chairs the board of trustees, said: “We would like to thank Simon for his work in steering the theatre back into the light, following its closure during covid. 

“He has brought his professional knowledge to drive the future agenda for the Kenton, and to safeguard it for future generations.

“We wish Simon well and the board will seek a replacement to continue the development programme of the theatre.”

