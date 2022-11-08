Prost (cheers)... Mayor greets visitors in German at twinning celebration

ABOUT 40 people from Leichlingen visited Henley for a delayed celebration of the 40th anniversary of the towns being twinned.

The visitors included the Mayor of the German town, which was officially partnered with Henley in 1980.

The get-together with about 20 locals at the town hall was the first to be held for two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

There were drinks, snacks and a display of photographs of previous meetings over the last four decades.

The Germans were welcomed to the reception by Mayor Michelle Thomas.

She said in English: “Here’s to you”.

Leichlingen Mayor Frank Steffes replied, saying that Henley was “beautiful”.

He also offered his condolences on the loss of the Queen whom he said had provided this country with consistency.

Mr Steffes said: “The original idea of twinning is a very important one. It’s about peacekeeping in Europe and meeting friends. Cheers.”

Councillor Thomas replied: “Próst [cheers]”

Afterwards, she said she had been looking forward to the occasion.

“I mentioned it in my speech in May when I became Mayor,” she said.

“Some people say twinning has fallen out of fashion but I still think it’s really important.

“Unfortunately, I hadn’t learned any German but my mother helped me write a speech in German and my son, who’s learning German, helped me with my pronunciation.

“I laid out some award-winning sausages from Gabriel Machin butchers and the Fairmile Vineyard kindly gave us some fizz and I brought some cheddar cheese straws. I wanted to give them a taste of Henley.”

Patrick Fleming, who has chaired the Henley Leichlingen Twinning Association since 2013, said: “I became involved because of my children, who took part in an exchange.

“I’m also half German so I have an interest in building these relationships and once you make friends you want to see those friendships grow. I enjoy being chairman because we’ve created such a strong

community.”

Helga Schumacher, the Leichlingen chairwoman, said: “During covid, when we could not meet, it was not an easy time for anyone.

“We had to live with different laws and regulations in our countries and some were affected by the loss of family and friends.

“Our lives changed and that’s why we’re all the more glad to be here now. Thank you to everyone who helped to organise this.”

The visitors stayed for three days and were joined by the Mayor on a tour of Windsor. A celebration dinner was held at Leander Club.

Mr Steffes stayed at the club while others stayed at Badgemore Park or with host families.

When the twinning arrangement became official 42 years ago, Jack Carson-Bury, who was mayor of Henley at the time, flew to Leichlingen, where Union flags hung in almost every shop and there were window displays of English goods.

There were also posters showing an illustration of the two towns joined by their river bridges.

A friendship had developed in the few years before with initiatives such as music exchanges between Gillotts School and its counterpart in Liechlingen.

Mandy Sadler, of Greys Road, Henley, who used to organise the exchanges, caught up with a friend from Leichlingen, Christiane Genschel, at the town hall reception.

She said: “We met through this at least 25 years ago when we set up the music exchange and our children became close because they took part. I ran it on our side and her husband ran it on their side.

“It’s very nice to be able to see each other again after covid. It’s very important to meet people from other countries and find out that we are all the same.”