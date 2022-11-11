Italian friends offer taste of home at pop-up restaurant

TWO Italians who met in Henley are opening a pop-up restaurant this evening (Friday).

Simone Muscio, 30, and Marco Russo, 24, who own Italian catering company Broo’Skeda, will be offering a taste of their cuisine at Stable 34 in Hart Street.

They became friends after meeting in 2018 and started their business in May.

Mr Muscio, the manager and events co-ordinator, said: “We felt we needed to do something together and combine our knowledge and experience to provide classic Italian dishes.

“There’s a history and passion in what we do. We try to recreate the authentic food we grew up with.

“Food is one of the best parts about Italy. When we were kids we were looking at our parents and grandparents cooking food and it made us passionate about it.

“We are trying to recreate the recipes from generations that got lost in time and bring back memories. We source the ingredients from Italy, which does come with a higher cost but it’s worth it because it gives that authenticity.”

The name Broo’Skeda comes from the phonetic pronunciation of bruschetta, an Italian antipasto consisting of grilled bread rubbed with garlic and topped with olive oil and salt.

The pair are continuing with their other jobs while the business finds its feet. Mr Muscio, who lives in Badgemore Lane, works at the Hart Street Tavern and Mr Russo, who lives in Crisp Road, is a chef at Coppa Club in Bell Street.

Mr Muscio was born in Naples and moved to Pompeii at a young age. He came to the UK in 2014 and moved to Henley in 2017.

Mr Russo was also born in Naples and grew up there before leaving in 2016. The friends say they both fell in love with Henley.

Mr Muscio, who has worked in fine dining in Amersham and Marlow, said: “We love the town, the people and the setting and we realised it was missing some Italian food.

“This is our first step to see how it goes. We’re looking at doing more events and in the future we would love to have our own restaurant.”

Mr Russo, who used to work at Jamie’s Italian restaurant in Reading with his brother, who is also a chef, said: “This pop-up is a chance for us to let Henley know what we do.

“We have a lot of friends here and it will be nice to share our business with them.

“We want to keep growing as a company and introduce more big events such as weddings but for that we also need to build a strong team.

“I’m excited to find more opportunities to cater for and then the big dream is to have our own venue.”