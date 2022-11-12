Wine bar investigated for alleged planning and licence breaches

A WINE bar and shop in Henley is being investigated for alleged breaches of planning and licensing rules.

South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning and licensing authority, is looking into complaints of unauthorised activity at Jacobini, which opened in Hart Street in August.

The alleged breaches include:

• Operating beyond the agreed opening hours.

• Blocking the pavement outside the premises.

• Failure to remove outside tables and seating by 9pm daily.

• Failure to obtain planning permission for change of use of the premises, which used to be the White Gdn florists.

Jacobini has a licence to sell alcohol between 9am and 11pm from Monday to Sunday. A member of the public complained to the council after being sold a bottle of wine at 12.21am on Friday, October 21.

In his complaint, he said: “I had been to the Spice Merchant, paid my bill at 10.27pm and walked round to Jacobini. I bought a bottle of wine at 12.21am and we finally left at 1.50am. At the time of leaving there were about 18 customers.

“When we left all the street furniture was still in place on the pavement. They are supposed to clear it by 9pm but they just move it closer to the window and leave it out all night.

“Café Rouge next door and Côte take theirs in.

The complainant also raised the amount of pavement space taken by tables and chairs outside Jacobini.

He wrote: “This outside area is right on the pelican crossing, leaving only 800mm clearance for wheelchair users, when government guidelines state a minimum of 1,500mm and a requirement of ideally 2,000mm.

“It does appear that the conditions of the premises licence and pavement licence are being ignored.” A licensing enforcement officer at the council replied to say that while a pavement licence was in place, it appeared from the complainant’s photographs that there were more tables and chairs than there should be.

An application to change the use of the building from a florist to a wine shop has not been submitted to the council but this does not prevent the bar from receiving a premises licence.

However, the council told the complainant that both must be in place for the business to operate when a change of use is required.

The complainant told the Henley Standard “Rules are there for a reason and there is Stable 34 and Magoos in the same street and you expect everyone to be on a level playing field.

“I know the guys at Stable 34 took eight months to get a licence and they didn’t open until they got it and it cost them £16,000 in fees to complete noise surveys but someone else opens up and ignores all these rules and that is just not right.”

John Hatfield, who owns the business and lives above the bar, previously worked as a children’s TV presenter in Rome, where he spent 15 years and first fell in love with wine.

He befriended the Jacobini family, after whom the business is named, who own a winery near the city.

Mr Hatfield had returned to Britain and was passing through Henley last year when he noticed the premises were available. He then went back to see the Jacobinis and came up with the idea for the business.

Jacobini has a selection of more than 100 wines from around the world, which are served with tapas, antipasto and Thai dishes.

The business ran a pop-up bar on the terrace at Red Lion Lawn during this year’s Henley Royal Regatta.

A council spokeswoman said: “We can confirm we have an open investigation on the use of the building in Hart Street and are also looking into whether the business is in breach of conditions of its alcohol and pavement licences.”

Mr Hatfield declined to comment.