Mayor calls on dog owners to be thoughtful

THE Mayor of Henley has called dog owners who don’t clean up after their pets “irresponsible”.

Michelle Thomas was responding to criticism by a visitor who claimed that Henley “stinks”.

Brian Grace, 64, from Woodley, had come to see members of his family but said he was appalled by his experience.

He was with his daughters and grandchildren, who are aged 11, 10 and two, and they visited Mill Meadows and walked along the towpath as well as going into the town centre.

In a letter in last week’s Henley Standard, Mr Grace called Mill Meadows as “an absolute excrement

minefield”.

He said: “All my family members who used to live here would be absolutely disgusted by what it has become.

“I visit Henley a lot and use Mill Meadows because it’s a lovely little area with good play equipment but the problem is getting worse and worse.

“About three weeks before my latest visit, I was walking on the towpath and there was a group of people with about four dogs.

“The dogs went off to do their business and the owners just continued walking, too busy chatting among themselves.

“I get that it’s an open space for people to enjoy but it’s for everyone to enjoy and these individuals take that away.

“I’m a project manager so I have no problem raising my voice to a whole group of people. I asked, ‘Whose dogs are these?’ and only one came back to clean up part of it but the others kept walking as if they didn’t see what the problem was.

“When I visited this time, there were these very nicely dressed women whose dogs were running around and were clearly too posh to pick anything up. They weren’t interested and were just on their phones.

“Why is Henley not getting its police community support officers to issue fines?

“In Friday Street, we had to walk right out into the road to avoid dog mess, which is not what you should have to do with grandchildren.

“I took a day off work during the children’s half term and what was meant to be a great day was really bad. It was not a fun day at all.

“Fortunately, I had wipes in the car for the children’s shoes but it didn’t stop the car from stinking. There’s nothing worse than that smell.

“When my grandparents lived here, Henley wasn’t as posh as it is now but it was never dirty and never had this type of thing.

“It’s really, really bad and in a town that should be so proud hosting things like the royal regatta. It should be a premiere place to visit. Residents clearly don’t care about their town.”

The Mayor said: “It’s really frustrating when people don’t pick up after their dogs.

“It’s really aggravating but we don’t have the power to issue fines — it’s up to South Oxfordshire District Council to enforce the law and provide patrols.

“Even if we did have the power, it would be very expensive to employ someone to walk around the town and fine people.

“I think in recent times, maybe because of the coronavirus lockdowns, more people have dogs.

“I’m seeing a lot more dogs walking around and unfortunately with that comes irresponsible dog walkers.

“What can we do but put as many poo bins around as possible and put up signs telling people that not picking up after their pets is illegal?”