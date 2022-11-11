I’m full of remorse, says sculptor banned from road for drink-driving

A SCULPTOR says he is “full of remorse” after being banned from driving after crashing into another car while over the limit.

Jonathan Wylder said he was glad the people in the other car weren’t seriously hurt and the incident had been a “great awakening” for him.

The 64-year-old was driving along Fair Mile, Henley, at about 3am on September 26 last year when the crash happened.

He was disqualified for four years by Oxford magistrates after admitting driving while over the legal alcohol limit. He was also ordered to pay £270 costs.

Mr Wylder provided a sample of blood in hospital after the collision which measured 60 milligrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood.

The legal limit is 80mg but due to the time between the crash and the test, his level was deemed to be 142mg and he was charged.

Mr Wylder, of Blackmore Lane, Sonning Common, told the Henley Standard: “I’d had two to three glasses of wine but that’s not an excuse, it’s still over the limit. I am full of remorse and regret. This exposed some negative things from my past that I’d blocked out while trying to focus on being strong and happy around my children.

“It made it all come out in that moment and made me face a lot of emotions.

“I faced my fears and it made me finally deal with it all and I’m in such a good place now.

“There is no excuse for what happened but I am just truly grateful that the people in the other car didn’t face any serious injury.

“It could have been fatal and that is a great awakening. Life has seemed really precious since then. I feel reborn.

“I changed my plea to guilty because I just wanted it all to be over. My solicitor advised me not to but it was taking a long time and was affecting my family. The judge and probation officers were incredibly compassionate and understanding and extremely lenient, for which I am grateful.”

Mr Wylder, who has sculpted for the royal family and famous dancers, athletes, models and actors, said the crash had motivated him to live life more fully and he is training for an Ironman event in New Zealand next year.

He is also writing his autobiography, which he plans to release in 2024 at the same time as a short film about his art which will be shown at the Cannes Film Festival.

Mr Wylder said: “It will be a wonderful legacy to leave my children.

“I want to inspire people and, when I’m gone, I don’t want to be remembered for drink-driving because what message will that give my kids and grandkids?

“There will be so much in my book that I haven’t shared before which I hope will help people to know they can get through anything.”

In March, he will be starting a two-year project to sculpt a life-sized elephant in Chiang Mai in Thailand. His aim is to spread the message that the mistreatment of elephants and their use in circuses should stop. He is also going to visit Ibiza to sculpt a 5m-high Buddha into a rock face.

He expects the Jonathan Wylder Sculpture Park to open in the Cotswolds in 10 years and will donate copies of his work over the years.

Thames Valley Police said the driver and two passengers who were injured in the crash had fully recovered.

Sgt Robin Nickless, who investigated the crash, said: “This was a deeply concerning incident. It is very fortunate that no one was seriously injured.

“I am pleased to see the courts have handed down this sentence and hope this shows those who drink while under the influence of alcohol will be taken through the courts and will face justice.”

• The Henley Standard previously reported that Mr Wylder provided a breath sample showing that he had been four times over the legal limit. This was incorrect but based on information provided by Thames Valley Police and published in good faith. The force has since apologised.