Finally, deal agreed over trust’s crumbling building

THE future of a rundown building in Watlington has finally been secured.

The former shop unit in High Street has been empty for more than a decade and fallen into disrepair.

But now the ownership of the Charlotte Coxe Trust, which owns the building at No 33 and the library next door, has been transferred from Oxfordshire County Council to Watlington Parish Council.

The parish council had been trying to negotiate this since 2017.

Councillor Freddie van Mierlo, who represents Watlington and Chalgrove on the county council, said: “This is really good news and I am really thrilled.

“The future of the building will be decided by the people of Watlington, represented through the parish council rather than councillors in Oxford and places as far away as Chipping Norton.

“The county council was manifestly incapable of running the trust, which has allowed 33 High Street to be vacant for more than 10 years and fall into a state of disrepair.

“By contrast, the parish council is enthusiastic, motivated and accountable to the local people. No 33 has great potential for the town.

“Finally, the people of Watlington will get some benefit from this building, as intended by the trust.” Charlotte Coxe, who founded the library, left both buildings in 1949 to be managed by the county council for the benefit of the people of Watlington.

No 33 was used as a shop by Age Concern until 2009 and since then has been unoccupied.

After his election last year, Cllr van Mierlo decided to investigate but struggled to get information out of the county council.

In April he formed a committee of five councillors as a mechanism to make decisions about the trust. This changed the governance of the trust from one council officer to democratic control.

Later that month, the committee agreed a one-year lease of No 33 to the parish council for the purposes of sub-letting the property as emergency housing for refugees.

In June the parish council made a presentation to the committee about why it should have control of the trust.

On Friday, the committee approved the transfer of ownership by three votes to two. A report to the committee said: “No 33 High Street was in a derelict condition and would be difficult to sell at a reasonable price in view of its listing, odd internal configuration, limited potential for extension and the need for so much investment in it.”

It also acknowledged that the county council did not have capacity or a sufficient local presence in Watlington to undertake the necessary renovations.

In January, actor Jeremy Irons, who lives in the town, called for the building to be used to house a refugee family and said he would be prepared to help raise enough money to pay to make the property habitable for a family of four and to underwrite some of the cost himself.

In a letter to the parish council, Irons said: “As a country, we have a duty to house refugees. As a community, Watlington wants to be part of that process. Housing is in short supply but 33 High Street has been empty for too many years.

“I would ask those with the responsibility for running our community to do all in their power to free up this accommodation, to allow us to help with this humanitarian need.”

Matt Reid, chairman of Watlington Parish Council, said: “This is good news for Watlington as we have been lobbying Oxfordshire County Council for some 10 years now, trying to have control of the trust returned to Watlington.

“The trust has assets that were left for the benefit of Watlington and, sadly, 33 High Street has been left empty for 10 years while issues around the management of the trust were resolved.

“I’d like to thank Freddie Van Mierlo for finally pushing this over the line but, most importantly, I’d like to thank Jeremy Irons for his approach to the parish council in December with the proposition of resurrecting 33 High Street as a short-term emergency housing

project.

“That work is ongoing but his intervention really was something of a curveball that was impactful enough to break the status quo. The parish council still has some due diligence to complete as well as some additional legal work but otherwise everything is looking good for a return of the trust to Watlington.

“As for what will happen to the building after the year-long emergency housing project that is still to be decided. All we know at this point is that it desperately needs some care and some substantial structural work but all of this will be achievable once we have a local trustee body solely focused on the management of the trust and its assets.”