Posthumous award made to equestrian centre manager

THE late manager of Checkendon Equestrian Centre has received a posthumous award from the British Horse Society.

Linda Tarrant, who ran the yard for more than 30 years, passed away in May following a long illness.

In honour of her “exceptional dedication” to equestrianism and volunteering, the society introduced an award in her name and she was the first recipient at a ceremony held at Newbury Racecourse.

Mrs Tarrant’s husband Paul Kozakiewicz collected the award on her behalf from actor Martin Clunes, who is president of the society.

The centre also won the society’s unsung hero award in recognition of the efforts of staff in keeping the centre running after Mrs Tarrant’s death.

This award is presented annually to an individual, group or organisation that “has gone above and beyond to contribute to their local equestrian community”.

Manager Emily Hancock collected the award from Clunes and was joined by all the centre staff, except coach and groom Eri Meramveliotaki and yard manager Graeme Bonner, who stayed behind to look after the animals. Mrs Hancock said: “We closed the yard for the day and had no lessons so as many of us as possible could go and we took up two tables for lunch. It was a lovely day.

“Martin [Clunes] was lovely but we didn’t get to speak to him very much. They called our award, we shook his hand and posed for some pictures.

“We had a lovely warm response when they talked about Linda’s award and everyone was very kind and there was lots of cheering.”

Mrs Hancock first came to Checkendon in 2002 as a teenager, working part-time as a groom during school and college before working full-time alongside Mrs Tarrant.

She went on maternity leave in 2019 and had two children but came back early this year to step into the manager’s role following Mrs Tarrant’s death.

Mrs Hancock said: “It was an emotional day, particularly when Linda’s husband Paul accepted her award on her behalf.

“Paul was always so proud of everything she did in the equestrian world and, although we knew it was coming, we felt mixed emotions of sadness but also happiness and pride for her achievements and also for us for keeping everything going.”

James Hick, chief executive of the society, said: “A huge congratulations to all the award winners.

“These awards are our way to honour and recognise the incredible achievements of all those who work tirelessly with the BHS teams across safety, access, welfare, education and participation.

“We have even more to celebrate in 2022 as we mark the 75th anniversary of the British Horse Society.

“It has been wonderful to commemorate this occasion with our brilliant volunteers and supporters, without whom we wouldn’t have been able to do half of what we have achieved.

“I am truly proud to work with such passionate and knowledgeable people and look forward to spending the next 75 years supporting the brilliant equestrian industry.”