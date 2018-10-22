Need a new table in time for Christmas?

LOCAL furniture makers and restorers The Good Shelf Company are now taking table orders to guarantee that you'll have an expertly made new table in time for Christmas.

With the festive season fast approaching, they understand the importance of having all your family together around one table.

Their made-to-order service means you can have the exact size and finish that you require without having to worry if a standard size will fit.

With the added option of extension leaves that can be put at one or both ends of the table, you can make sure that your extra guests are well accommodated for.

The tables are made from a range of solid timbers, including, oak, pine and reclaimed timber and have been designed to stand the test of time, so you can enjoy eating around a quality made table year after year.

The Good Shelf Company’s full range can be found online at www.

thegoodshelfcompany.co.uk

Alternatively, pay their showroom a visit and discuss all your requirements with a member of their team, who will be more than happy to help. They are located at, Unit 9a, Greys Green Farm, Rotherfield Greys, Henley-on-Thames, RG9 4QG.

For more information, call (01491) 628596 or email info@thegoodshelfcompany

.co.uk with any further enquiries.