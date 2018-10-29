Table that combines glass and oak creates space

GET FURNISHED, represented by Paul Steiger, has been gaining a reputation for supply and set up of fairly unique Italian tables — both traditional and contemporary tables.

Solid oak from managed forests in Austria and Hungary is chosen with or without knots as to the customer’s preference to create a table that is a central focus for family living. By combining glass and oak a solid floating base is created with the lightness of superclear 15mm tempered glass.

This creates a bright and spacious kind of environment that flows when combined with big glass doors that open on to a deck or patio. Domus Artis, the Italian craftsmen, offer many different finishes, colours, textures and table edges on the Skyline table so it can key in with your floors, kitchen surfaces and windows.

Leather chairs from Poland and Gaber technopolymer chairs from Italy combine to give a stunning visual focus to your kitchen diner, offering hours of comfortable and relaxed dining. Get Furnished at Timbers Farm, Nuffield, is open on Saturday from 10am to 5pm and Sunday from 11am to 3pm. For more information, call either (01491) 640920 or 0800 011 2406 or visit www.getfurnished.co.uk