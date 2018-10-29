Plans unveiled to take on more pupils with new senior school building

CROSFIELDS School in Shinfield has announced plans to extend its offer by launching a new senior school on its 40-acre site.

The co-educational independent day school, which currently goes up to Year 8, will extend its age range to 16, taking its first cohort of Year 9 pupils in 2021.

This means parents of current Year 6 pupils could join the school next year for Year 7 and be the first to join the new senior school. The development will include a brand new senior school building equipped with all the latest technology and classroom facilities. The school will offer an exciting range of GCSE options, taught by an expert team of teachers — all with experience of teaching to GCSE standard and above.

The announcement is good news for current parents many of whom have petitioned for the extension of years.

The new senior school will also be attractive to new parents who are seeking an all-round, high quality education for their children in a co-educational, day-only environment.

Parents are invited to find out more at a special presentation evening on November 8 at 7.30pm. To register an interest, visit www.crosfields.com