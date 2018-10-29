Look no further for a top kitchen design specialist

WITH so many kitchen manufacturers and choices on the market today it can be bewildering to make decisions, not just on the colour of the door you may want!

There are many other things to consider such as the units, appliances, sink, tap, lighting, wall and floor finish as well as the work surface, along with the quality of them all which is a major consideration and of course the installation and ensuring that it will all fit and work well for you.

There are some companies out there peddling kitchens with cheap price tags, but beware not all that glitters is gold! Often, they are cheap for a reason and although some people may not be too fussed by what goes on behind the doors of units, cabinets with many holes in them whether flat pack or rigid, for all the different options of doors and drawers to be fitted on site can look somewhat unsightly and unhygienic. The mechanisms of the pull-out storage systems, hinges and drawers are also sometimes not very good.

GD Evans Interiors are recommended suppliers of Mereway and Trend Interiors kitchens.

They are a UK-based quality manufacturer of kitchen units, but also bedroom and bathroom furniture too. The units are made to order and arrive ready made with all the pull-outs, doors and drawers all factory fitted ready for fitting on site, saving on installation time and costs too! They can be colour co-ordinated to match the doors or contrast them and have no unsightly holes in the units, fitted with only the best drawers, hinges and pull-outs installed from Blum and Kessebohmer.

GD Evans Interiors come to you to advise on the design and layout with brochures and samples to save you the time of trudging round kitchen showrooms, without any pressure sales and with a free design and consultancy visit.

The computer-aided design images provided after the consultation help you to realise what can be achieved with the available space and the various sink, tap, appliance and worktop options. A fully project managed installation service can also be provided and all aspects of the installation taken care of.

