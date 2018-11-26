Monday, 26 November 2018

Five rooms leave you spoiled for choice

Five rooms leave you spoiled for choice

SET within five rooms, The Vintage Look at 31 Hart Street, Henley, has an eclectic mix of antique, vintage and homewares — with 20 different traders, all with their unique styles, sourcing a variety of interesting items and
one-offs.

There are traders specialising in furniture, decorative items, jewellery, silver and garden ornaments. There are stockists of the high quality Frenchic furniture paint for all your upcycling projects, and Boochi and co and his individual sterling silver cutlery jewellery upcycled into sparkling pieces.

Tuesday mornings from 10am till 1pm is valuations day with Pascal McNamara of Wokingham Auctions.

Bring along items and have them valued — you never know, there may be a hidden gem. Our ever-changing stock means The Vintage Look is a great place to buy interesting Christmas gifts.

Stock is updated and refreshed on a regular basis, and with Christmas around the corner we could be a one-stop-shop for a present with a difference.

Helpful, knowledgeable staff are always on hand to guide and assist.

