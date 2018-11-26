Monday, 26 November 2018

Furniture’s quality is uncompromising

GET FURNISHED has for many years been the local agent for the following furniture manufacturers: Bentley Designs, Baker Furniture, Willis and Gambier and Corndell, who offer furniture that is of uncompromising quality and leading design. Paul, who runs Get Furnished, ensures that each purchase, through to set-up in your home, will happen smoothly with the minimum of fuss.

Based at Timbers Farm, Nuffield, Get Furnished is open on Saturdays from 10am to 5pm and Sundays from 11am to 3pm.

For more information, call either (01491) 640920 or 0800 011 2406 or visit www.getfurnished.co.uk

Homes and Interiors

