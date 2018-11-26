Furniture’s quality is uncompromising

Seeking a kitchen design and installation specialist? Look no further
Monday, 26 November 2018
GET FURNISHED has for many years been the local agent for the following furniture manufacturers: Bentley Designs, Baker Furniture, Willis and Gambier and Corndell, who offer furniture that is of uncompromising quality and leading design. Paul, who runs Get Furnished, ensures that each purchase, through to set-up in your home, will happen smoothly with the minimum of fuss.
Based at Timbers Farm, Nuffield, Get Furnished is open on Saturdays from 10am to 5pm and Sundays from 11am to 3pm.
For more information, call either (01491) 640920 or 0800 011 2406 or visit www.getfurnished.co.uk
GET FURNISHED has for many years been the local agent for the following furniture manufacturers:
Looking for a job?
Location READING
Vacancy: Maintenance Handyperson Location: Johnson Matthey Technology Centre, Sonning Common Johnson Matthey PLC is a ...
Marketing & Database Manager – Maternity Cover – Part Time
Location HENLEY ON THAMES
• Required from January 2019 • Marketing & Database Manager Maternity Cover – Part Time Rupert House is an independent ...
Location READING
Head of English (Maternity cover) Closing Date: 25 November 2018 We are looking to appoint a dynamic, inspiring and ...