We can give your home’s sash windows a new lease of life

Driveway specialists for 30 years are certain to make a grand entrance
ESTABLISHED for more than 30 years, Terrafirma Paving Ltd remain the leading driveway specialist ... [more]
Monday, 03 December 2018
03/12/2018
SASH Window Rescue is a family company providing restoration, repair, replacement, draught-proofing and double glazing for traditional sash and casement windows.
They pride themselves on providing a friendly and professional service with cost-effective prices.
No job is too big or small.
Sash window and casement draught-proofing
If the sashes and frames are in good condition they remove the parting and stop bead, replace with new high-performance draught-proof nylon pile, machined and bonded into the timber, upgraded to the same specification as their new window replacements, and remove sashes to enable the replacement of existing pulleys and sash cords.
Sash window and casement replacement
The team will replace the whole of the existing window, including internal architraves and sill boards, retaining all the period details to keep the character of the window and incorporate high-performance nylon pile weather seals to the parting and stop beads to ensure a draught- and dust-free window.
For a free quote, call (01491) 413966 or visit www.
sashwindowrescue.co.uk
Driveway specialists for 30 years are certain to make a grand entrance
ESTABLISHED for more than 30 years, Terrafirma Paving Ltd remain the leading driveway specialist ... [more]
Need a new table in time for Christmas?
LOCAL furniture makers and restorers The Good Shelf Company are now taking table orders to ... [more]
Fancy starting the New Year with a brand new kitchen or bathroom?
EVER thought “I must get round to doing those home improvements and we really do need a new ... [more]
Looking for a job?
Location Reading
SCIENCE TECHNICIAN Start date: January 2019 Closing date for applications: 7 December 2018 Salary Grade 4.11 - 6.18 £8....
Graphic Designer / Pre-sales and eCommerce Support / Sales Support Administrator
Location HENLEY ON THAMES
Bremont is a British luxury watch manufacturer based in Henley-on-Thames. We are currently recruiting the following ...
Location Henley
RECEPTIONIST Saturdays + possible weekdays REQUIRED — HENLEY TOWN CENTRE • Proven secretarial or administrative ...