Fancy starting the New Year with a brand new kitchen or bathroom?

Monday, 03 December 2018
EVER thought “I must get round to doing those home improvements and we really do need a new makeover for the home — perhaps a new kitchen, bedroom or bathroom”?
With the New Year ahead, now is the time to start planning for them and GD Evans Interiors can help with all aspects of home improvements and assist with design ideas.
Although the firm are kitchen, bedroom and bathroom design and installation specialists, they also carry out all aspects of home improvements, including complete home makeovers.
Whether it’s a simple redecoration of a room, flooring, a new kitchen or bathroom, internal structural alterations to gain extra space or an additional bathroom or cloakroom, they can assist with all these and more — including new electrical and heating systems. They fully project-manage all aspects of the design supply and installation too, so no need to get involved with organising separate trades and ordering products. So many things can go wrong and delays occur as a result too, so leave it to the professionals to get it done for you, on time, within budget and hassle-free. With so many design options and products available on the market, GD Evans can help by providing design previews for the rooms via their CAD (computer-aided design) system and associations with many quality manufacturers of home improvement products. They also guarantee their installations and are corporate members of the Guild of Master Craftsmen — and belong to Stroma’s CPS Competent Persons Scheme to self-certify their own workmanship for compliance with Part G and H of the building regulations concerning plumbing.
All electrical work is carried out by Part P-approved electricians, with gas work being carried out by Gas Safe engineers.
So treat yourself and your home this New Year to what you have been wishing for. All designs and quotations are free of charge.
Call Gary Evans on (01491) 244244, 0118 947 4744 or email gdevansinteriors@yahoo.com to arrange a survey.
Then you can look forward to a New Year with new interiors!
Looking for a job?
Location Reading
SCIENCE TECHNICIAN Start date: January 2019 Closing date for applications: 7 December 2018 Salary Grade 4.11 - 6.18 £8....
Graphic Designer / Pre-sales and eCommerce Support / Sales Support Administrator
Location HENLEY ON THAMES
Bremont is a British luxury watch manufacturer based in Henley-on-Thames. We are currently recruiting the following ...
Location Henley
RECEPTIONIST Saturdays + possible weekdays REQUIRED — HENLEY TOWN CENTRE • Proven secretarial or administrative ...