Driveway specialists for 30 years are certain to make a grand entrance
Monday, 03 December 2018
ESTABLISHED for more than 30 years, Terrafirma Paving Ltd remain the leading driveway specialist for the South of England.
From block paving, tarmac/
asphalt (tarmacadam), patio flagstones, concrete, shingle, resin and gravel driveways, paths, forecourts and artificial grass, they design and build beautiful landscaped driveways, patios and entrances for homes and businesses.
Working with you to give you functional and fantastic entrances to your property and by using well-designed steps, paths and lighting, outdoor spaces can be brought to life.
With an enviable range of paving styles and colours, the variations are virtually endless. From modern, simple lines to traditional effect, there’s a design to suit every type of home, with a choice of colours and patterns to add an individually tailored look to your home.
Existing designs can be evolved by providing knowledgeable input to achieve the desired effect. Existing paths and features can also be restored back to their former glory.
From the initial contact with their helpful operators to completion, Terrafirma aim to make the process of creating your new design as smooth as possible.
No monies are asked for until completion, and a 10-year guarantee is given on all work carried out.
For more information, please call (01491) 699832 or visit Terrafirma Paving Ltd online at www.terrafirmapaving.co.uk
