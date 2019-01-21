Home improvements by professionals that meet building regulations

HOME improvement projects can be somewhat daunting and it can be difficult to find a trusted competent tradesman or company.

Kitchens, bathrooms and fitted bedrooms are costly refurbishments to have go wrong, and we have all heard of the horror stories of where some home owners have been unfortunate in placing work with unqualified tradesmen, with shoddy workmanship done and some that have simply made off with their money!

Not a lot of consumers are aware that having a new kitchen or bathroom refurbishment may often need to be notified to the local building control department and building regulations approval applied for.

If you appoint someone to do the work and they do not belong to a competent person’s scheme or adhere to the building regulations then, as stated on www.gov.uk/building-regulations-approval, “the person doing the work could be prosecuted and fined if they do not comply with building regulations. Your local authority could make you pay for faulty work to be fixed. Without approval you will not have the certificates of compliance you may need when you want to sell your home.”

GD Evans Interiors have been trading in the Reading and Henley area for many years and director Gary Evans has 40 years’ experience in the construction industry. They are corporate members of the Guild of Master Craftsmen as well as members of Stroma’s CPS Competent Persons Scheme to carry out plumbing installations of kitchens, bathrooms and unvented cylinders and can therefore carry out work without the need for customers to notify the local building control department and apply for building regulations approval to have the work done themselves and the associated costs to do so, with a certificate of compliance issued on completion. On speaking to Philip Booth recently, the owner of Philip Booth Esq estate agents in Henley, he also stressed the importance of checking with your tradesperson that they hold the necessary qualifications and will notify building control or belong to a CPS to carry out the work in your home — especially as a certificate of compliance may well be needed to sell your property in the future and certify that the work is carried out well.

GD Evans Interiors can provide many quality references from clients that they have worked for in the area, providing first class service and quality workmanship and are authorised retailers for many quality manufacturers of kitchens, bathrooms and bedrooms, with products that are often only found in high street studios, but without the high street showroom price tag!

They can also look after all aspects of home improvements offering a complete home makeover service too, including rewires, new heating, plastering, decorating, flooring and much more. An initial consultancy and design service is supplied, followed by CAD (Computer Assisted Design) images to help you visualise your completed project and they provide a fully project-managed installation service too, managing all aspects of the project for you.

